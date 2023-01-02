Manchester United will host Bournemouth for Matchday 19 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Manchester United vs Bournemouth: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022/2023 Premier League in your country

Manchester United will receive Bournemouth for the Matchday 19 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial), and in Canada, on FuboTV Canada.

The locals Manchester United have three victories in a row, with which they have reached 32 points, 11 below Arsenal who in this game must play against Newcastle, a difficult game. The high level of the "Red devils" invites us to think about something more than just fighting for a place in the next Champions League.

In the case of Bournemouth, they come from a tough defeat against Crystal Palace, which leaves them with 16 points, very close to the relegation zone. Of course, their objective this season is to maintain the category, and for that they need points. Although against Manchester United and away, even a draw would be a good result for them.

Manchester United vs Bournemouth: Kick-Off Time

Manchester United will play against Bournemouth for the Matchday 19 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Tuesday, January 3 at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (January 4)

Bangladesh: 02:00 AM (January 4)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Cameroon: 9:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Costa Rica: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (January 4)

Indonesia: 04:00 AM (January 4)

Iran: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 11:00 PM

Italy: 10:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Japan: 5:00 AM (January 4)

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (January 4)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM (January 4)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 11:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Senegal: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (January 4)

South Africa: 10:00 PM

South Korea: 5:00 AM (January 4)

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 11:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM

Tunisia: 9:00 PM

Uganda: 11:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Manchester United vs Bournemouth: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Brazil: ESPN, Star+, GUIGO, NOW NET and Claro

Cameroon: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Costa Rica: Paramount+

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, See

Ecuador: Star+

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2

France: Channel+ Sport360

Germany: WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport 1/HD

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, Sporty TV, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

India: Hotstar VIP

Indonesia: Vidio

International: Sport 24 Extra

Iran: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Ireland: TalkSport Radio UK

Israel: Sport 4

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football, NOW TV

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Sporty TV, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

Malaysia: Astro Supresor, Sooka, Astro Go

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN Sports English 2, TOD

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, Sporty TV, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League 1

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 3 Portugal

Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Senegal: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia

Singapore: StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Football, Maximo 360, Sporty TV, SuperSport PSL, DStv App

Spain: DAZN, DAZN2, Movistar+

Sweden: V Sport Extra, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Sky Sport 1/HD

Tanzania: Sporty TV, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football

Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv

Uganda: DStv Now, Sporty TV, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2

United Kingdom: TalkSport Radio UK

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Peacock, SiriusXM FC.

