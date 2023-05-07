Brighton will face Everton for the Matchday 35 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Brighton vs Everton: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022/2023 Premier League in your country

Brighton will host Everton this Monday, May 8 in a game valid for the Matchday 35 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream free in your country.

[Watch Brighton vs Everton online free in the US on Fubo]

It will be a duel between two teams fighting for very different goals. On the side of the locals, Brighton, they continue to fight for qualification for international cups, an objective that is very close to being fulfilled, especially if they manage to obtain good results in the games they have yet to recover.

On the other side will be Everton, who are fighting to avoid relegation. At the moment they are in 19th position with 29 points, but they still have a chance to avoid being relegated, of course, for that they would need all the points possible.

Brighton vs Everton: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 1:30 PM

Australia: 3:30 AM (May 9)

Bangladesh: 10:30 PM

Belgium: 6:30 PM

Brazil: 1:30 PM

Canada: 12:30 PM

Croatia: 6:30 PM

Denmark: 6:30 PM

Egypt: 6:30 PM

France: 6:30 PM

Germany: 6:30 PM

Ghana: 4:30 PM

Greece: 7:30 PM

India: 10:00 PM

Indonesia: 12:30 AM (May 9)

Ireland: 5:30 PM

Israel: 7:30 PM

Italy: 6:30 PM

Jamaica: 11:30 AM

Kenya: 7:30 PM

Malaysia: 12:30 AM (May 9)

Mexico: 10:30 AM

Morocco: 6:30 PM

Netherlands: 6:30 PM

New Zealand: 4:30 AM (May 9)

Nigeria: 4:30 PM

Norway: 5:30 PM

Philippines: 11:30 PM

Poland: 5:30 PM

Portugal: 4:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 6:30 PM

Serbia: 5:30 PM

Singapore: 11:30 PM

South Africa: 5:30 PM

Spain: 5:30 PM

Sweden: 5:30 PM

Switzerland: 5:30 PM

UAE: 7:30 PM

UK: 4:30 PM

United States: 11:30 AM (ET)

Brighton vs Everton: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+

Australia: Optus Sports

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2

Belgium: Play Sports 1, VOOsport World 2, Play Sports

Brazil: NOW NET and Claro, Star+, ESPN4

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English

France: Channel+ Foot

Germany: WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: JioTV, Star Sports Select HD2, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 2

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: BT Sport 1, BBC Radio 5 Live, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

Israel: Sports 1

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Football

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Malaysia: astrogo

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia

Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Spain: DAZN

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD

United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport Ultimate, BBC Radio 5 Live, BT Sport 1

USA: Fubo (free trial), nbcsports.com, USA Network, NBC Sports App

