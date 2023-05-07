Brighton will host Everton this Monday, May 8 in a game valid for the Matchday 35 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream free in your country.
It will be a duel between two teams fighting for very different goals. On the side of the locals, Brighton, they continue to fight for qualification for international cups, an objective that is very close to being fulfilled, especially if they manage to obtain good results in the games they have yet to recover.
On the other side will be Everton, who are fighting to avoid relegation. At the moment they are in 19th position with 29 points, but they still have a chance to avoid being relegated, of course, for that they would need all the points possible.
Brighton vs Everton: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 1:30 PM
Australia: 3:30 AM (May 9)
Bangladesh: 10:30 PM
Belgium: 6:30 PM
Brazil: 1:30 PM
Canada: 12:30 PM
Croatia: 6:30 PM
Denmark: 6:30 PM
Egypt: 6:30 PM
France: 6:30 PM
Germany: 6:30 PM
Ghana: 4:30 PM
Greece: 7:30 PM
India: 10:00 PM
Indonesia: 12:30 AM (May 9)
Ireland: 5:30 PM
Israel: 7:30 PM
Italy: 6:30 PM
Jamaica: 11:30 AM
Kenya: 7:30 PM
Malaysia: 12:30 AM (May 9)
Mexico: 10:30 AM
Morocco: 6:30 PM
Netherlands: 6:30 PM
New Zealand: 4:30 AM (May 9)
Nigeria: 4:30 PM
Norway: 5:30 PM
Philippines: 11:30 PM
Poland: 5:30 PM
Portugal: 4:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 6:30 PM
Serbia: 5:30 PM
Singapore: 11:30 PM
South Africa: 5:30 PM
Spain: 5:30 PM
Sweden: 5:30 PM
Switzerland: 5:30 PM
UAE: 7:30 PM
UK: 4:30 PM
United States: 11:30 AM (ET)
Brighton vs Everton: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+
Australia: Optus Sports
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2
Belgium: Play Sports 1, VOOsport World 2, Play Sports
Brazil: NOW NET and Claro, Star+, ESPN4
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English
France: Channel+ Foot
Germany: WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: JioTV, Star Sports Select HD2, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 2
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: BT Sport 1, BBC Radio 5 Live, BT Sport App, BTSport.com
Israel: Sports 1
Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Football
Jamaica: csport.tv
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Malaysia: astrogo
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia
Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+
South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Spain: DAZN
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium
Switzerland: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD
United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport Ultimate, BBC Radio 5 Live, BT Sport 1
USA: Fubo (free trial), nbcsports.com, USA Network, NBC Sports App