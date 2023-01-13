Brighton and Liverpool will clash off on Saturday at Amex Stadium in the 20th round of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Brighton and Liverpool will meet at Amex Stadium in Brighton on the Matchday 20 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Saturday, January 14, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For instance, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States, and on fuboTV Canada in Canada.

This will be their 12th league meeting. Interestingly, Liverpool are the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning seven games so far; Brighton & Hove Albion have celebrated a victory only once to this day, and three matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on October 1, 2022, when the game ended in a 3-3 draw in Liverpool. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.

Brighton vs Liverpool: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 12:00 PM

Australia: 2:00 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 9:00 PM

Belgium: 4:00 PM

Brazil: 12:00 PM

Cameroon: 4:00 PM

Canada: 10:00 AM (ET)

Costa Rica: 9:00 AM

Croatia: 4:00 PM

Denmark: 4:00 PM

Ecuador: 10:00 AM

Egypt: 5:00 PM

France: 4:00 PM

Germany: 4:00 PM

Ghana: 3:00 PM

India: 8:30 PM

Indonesia: 11:00 PM

Iran: 6:30 PM

Ireland: 3:00 PM

Israel: 5:00 PM

Italy: 4:00 PM

Jamaica: 10:00 AM

Japan: 12:00 AM

Kenya: 6:00 PM

Malaysia: 11:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 AM

Morocco: 4:00 PM

Netherlands: 4:00 PM

New Zealand: 4:00 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 4:00 PM

Norway: 4:00 PM

Poland: 4:00 PM

Portugal: 3:00 PM

Qatar: 6:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 6:00 PM

Senegal: 3:00 PM

Serbia: 4:00 PM

Singapore: 11:00 PM

South Africa: 5:00 PM

South Korea: 12:00 AM

Spain: 4:00 PM

Sweden: 4:00 PM

Switzerland: 4:00 PM

Tanzania: 6:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 11:00 AM

Tunisia: 4:00 PM

Uganda: 6:00 PM

UAE: 7:00 PM

UK: 3:00 PM

United States: 10:00 AM (ET)

Brighton vs Liverpool: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, Star+, ESPN, GUIGO

Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Costa Rica: Paramount+

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 MAX

Ecuador: Star+

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

France: Free, Canal+ France

Germany: WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Go

Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

India: Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 1, JioTV, Star Sports Select HD1

Indonesia: Vidio

Iran: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live

Israel: Sport 2

Italy: Sky Sport Football, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Japan: SPOTV NOW JAPAN

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Korea Republic: SPOTV ON 2

Malaysia: sooka, Astro Supersport, Astro Go

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport 3 NZ, SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv Football

Poland: Canal+ Sport Online, Canal+ Sport, Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Qatar: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1

South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: Movistar+, DAZN, DAZN 1

Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Sky Sport Top Event, Canal+ France, Sky Sport Premier League

Tanzania: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv

Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live

United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), SiriusXM FC, Peacock