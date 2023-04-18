Real Madrid responded to Barcelona president Joan Laporta’s claim that the club gets benefits from referees with a social media video claiming Barcelona benefited from the regime of General Franco.

In a wild turn of events from Barcelona president Joan Laporta’s press conference regarding the Negreira case, Real Madrid answered back claims that the club constantly benefits from officiating, by uploading an offensive social media video towards FC Barcelona.

In the video Real Madrid alludes to the fact that Barcelona supported the dictatorship government of Francisco Franco. Franco was the head of state of Spain from 1939 - 1975.

That video caused the anger of the Catalunya Government who went on to state, “The Real Madrid video is a manipulation of history. This is an indecent lie. That it comes from a club with so much visibility is very worrying, irresponsible, and insulting to the thousands of people affected by the Franco regime.”

Catalunya Government issues statement on Real Madrid video

Patricia Plaja, spokesperson of the Government of Catalunya stated, “It is also an insult to Barça and the memory of its president Josep Maria Suñol assassinated by the regime and maybe in Madrid, they do not remember this detail. I ask Real to withdraw this video and apologize,”

Since the Negreira case came to the forefront things have been tense between the brasses of Real Madrid and Barcelona. Barcelona is being investigated for a 7.3 million euro payments made to the company of José María Enríquez Negreira, former head of the referee committee of LaLiga. The club stated the payments were for in-depth reports on match officiating.