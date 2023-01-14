Chelsea and Crystal Palace will clash off on Sunday at Stamford Bridge in the 20th round of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Chelsea and Crystal Palace will meet at Stamford Bridge in London on the Matchday 20 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Sunday, January 15, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For instance, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States, and on fuboTV Canada in Canada.

This will be their 28th EPL meeting. No surprises here as Chelsea are the firm favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 21 games so far; Crystal Palace have celebrated a victory only seven times to this day, and two matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on October 1, 2022, when the game ended in a 2-1 win for the Blues away at the Selhurst Park Stadium. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.

