Chelsea and Crystal Palace will meet at Stamford Bridge in London on the Matchday 20 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Sunday, January 15, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For instance, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States, and on fuboTV Canada in Canada.
This will be their 28th EPL meeting. No surprises here as Chelsea are the firm favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 21 games so far; Crystal Palace have celebrated a victory only seven times to this day, and two matches have ended in a draw so far.
Their most recent game was played on October 1, 2022, when the game ended in a 2-1 win for the Blues away at the Selhurst Park Stadium. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 11:00 AM
Australia: 1:00 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 8:00 PM
Belgium: 3:00 PM
Brazil: 11:00 AM
Cameroon: 3:00 PM
Canada: 9:00 AM (ET)
Costa Rica: 8:00 AM
Croatia: 3:00 PM
Denmark: 3:00 PM
Ecuador: 9:00 AM
Egypt: 4:00 PM
France: 3:00 PM
Germany: 3:00 PM
Ghana: 2:00 PM
India: 7:30 PM
Indonesia: 10:00 PM
Iran: 5:30 PM
Ireland: 2:00 PM
Israel: 4:00 PM
Italy: 3:00 PM
Jamaica: 9:00 AM
Japan: 11:00 PM
Kenya: 5:00 PM
Malaysia: 10:00 PM
Mexico: 8:00 AM
Morocco: 3:00 PM
Netherlands: 3:00 PM
New Zealand: 3:00 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 3:00 PM
Norway: 3:00 PM
Poland: 3:00 PM
Portugal: 2:00 PM
Qatar: 5:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 5:00 PM
Senegal: 2:00 PM
Serbia: 3:00 PM
Singapore: 10:00 PM
South Africa: 4:00 PM
South Korea: 11:00 PM
Spain: 3:00 PM
Sweden: 3:00 PM
Switzerland: 3:00 PM
Tanzania: 5:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 10:00 AM
Tunisia: 3:00 PM
Uganda: 5:00 PM
UAE: 6:00 PM
UK: 2:00 PM
United States: 9:00 AM (ET)
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 2
Brazil: Star+, GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN
Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, See
Ecuador: Star+
Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: Canal+ Foot
Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League, WOW, Sky Sport Top Event
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
India: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
Iran: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia
Jamaica Csport.tv
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Korea Republic: SPOTV ON
Malaysia: sooka, Astro Go, Astro Supersport
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now
Norway: V Sport Premier League 1, Viaplay Norway, TV3+ Norway
Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Qatar: beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia
Singapore: StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Spain: DAZN 1, DAZN, Movistar+
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium
Switzerland: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League
Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv
Tunisia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2
Uganda: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2
United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live
United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), USA Network, NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, SiriusXM FC