Tottenham will visit Cristal Palace for Matchday 19 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Tottenham will look to bounce back from their Matchday 18 loss when they visit Crystal Palace for the Matchday 19 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial), and in Canada, on FuboTV Canada.

Tottenham seek to recover from a tough defeat suffered by Aston Villa at home. That, combined with Manchester United's victory, knocked them out of the qualification zone for the next UEFA Champions League. Of course, now they are looking to bounce back and get 3 valuable points to try to get back to the top 4.

Their rivals are Crystal Palace, a team that has been very irregular this year. Their performances have been good enough not to have to suffer from relegation, but not enough to fight for more ambitious goals. That is why they will seek to obtain as many points as possible to fight for entry to the cups.

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham: Kick-Off Time

Crystal Palace will play against Tottenham for the Matchday 19 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Wednesday, January 4 at the Selhurst Park Stadium in London, England.

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (January 5)

Bangladesh: 02:00 AM (January 5)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Cameroon: 9:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Costa Rica: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (January 5)

Indonesia: 04:00 AM (January 5)

Iran: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 11:00 PM

Italy: 10:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Japan: 5:00 AM (January 5)

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (January 5)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM (January 5)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 11:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Senegal: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (January 5)

South Africa: 10:00 PM

South Korea: 5:00 AM (January 5)

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 11:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM

Tunisia: 9:00 PM

Uganda: 11:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sports

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Belgium: VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 2

Brazil: Star+

Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Costa Rica: Paramount+

Croatia: Arena Sport 9 Croatia

Denmark: See, Viaplay Denmark

Ecuador: Star+

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN 4K Arabia

France: Channel+ Sport360

Germany: WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

India: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

Iran: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN 4K Arabia

Ireland: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra

Israel: Sports 2

Italy: Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport One, NOW TV, SKY Go Italy

Jamaica: csport.tv

Jordan: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

South Korea: SPOTV ON

Malaysia: astrogo

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN 4K Arabia

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 1 NZ, SKY Go NZ

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Norway: TV3+ Norway, V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal, Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Qatar: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

Saudi Arabia: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Senegal: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Serbia: Arena Sport 3 Serbia

Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League

Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 2

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League

Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv

Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1

Uganda: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

United Arab Emirates: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD

USA: FuboTV (free trial), SiriusXM FC, nbcsports.com, USA Network, NBC Sports App

