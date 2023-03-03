Chelsea and Leeds will clash off on Saturday at Stamford Bridge in the 26th round of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream in different parts of the world.

Chelsea will host Leeds at Stamford Bridge in London on the Matchday 26 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream in your country.

This will be their 30th EPL meeting. No surprises here as Chelsea have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 11 games so far; Leeds United have celebrated a victory nine times to this day, and the remaining nine matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on August 21, 2022, and it ended in a surprising 3-0 triumph for the Whites at home at Elland Road. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.

Chelsea vs Leeds: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 12:00 PM

Australia: 2:00 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 9:00 PM

Belgium: 4:00 PM

Brazil: 12:00 PM

Canada: 10:00 AM (ET)

Croatia: 4:00 PM

Denmark: 4:00 PM

Egypt: 5:00 PM

Germany: 4:00 PM

Ghana: 3:00 PM

Greece: 5:00 PM

India: 8:30 PM

Indonesia: 11:00 PM

Ireland: 3:00 PM

Israel: 5:00 PM

Jamaica: 10:00 AM

Kenya: 6:00 PM

Malaysia: 11:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 AM

Morocco: 4:00 PM

Netherlands: 4:00 PM

New Zealand: 4:00 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 4:00 PM

Norway: 4:00 PM

Philippines: 11:00 PM

Poland: 4:00 PM

Portugal: 3:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 6:00 PM

Serbia: 4:00 PM

Singapore: 11:00 PM

South Africa: 5:00 PM

Spain: 4:00 PM

Sweden: 4:00 PM

UAE: 7:00 PM

UK: 3:00 PM

United States: 10:00 AM (ET)

Chelsea vs Leeds: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2

Belgium: Play Sports 3, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 9 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 Sport

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: Sky Sport 7/HD, Sky Go, WOW

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football, Sporty TV, StarTimes App

Greece: Nova Sports 4

India: Star Sports Select HD2, Star Sports Select 2, JioTV, Hotstar VIP

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live

Israel: Sport 4

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: Sporty TV, SuperSport GOtv Football, StarTimes App

Malaysia: sooka, Astro Supersport, Astro Go

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport 4 NZ, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: StarTimes App, SuperSport GOtv Football, Sporty TV

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League 1, TV3+ Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

Singapore: 223 Hub Premier 3, StarHub TV+

South Africa: StarTimes App, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Football, Sporty TV, SuperSport Variety 3, MáXimo 360

Spain: DAZN, DAZN 2, Movistar+

Sweden: V Sport Extra, Viaplay Sweden

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live

United States: SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO NOW, nbcsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, USA Network, NBC Sports App