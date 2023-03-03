Chelsea will host Leeds at Stamford Bridge in London on the Matchday 26 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream in your country.
This will be their 30th EPL meeting. No surprises here as Chelsea have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 11 games so far; Leeds United have celebrated a victory nine times to this day, and the remaining nine matches have ended in a draw so far.
Their most recent game was played on August 21, 2022, and it ended in a surprising 3-0 triumph for the Whites at home at Elland Road. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.
Chelsea vs Leeds: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 12:00 PM
Australia: 2:00 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 9:00 PM
Belgium: 4:00 PM
Brazil: 12:00 PM
Canada: 10:00 AM (ET)
Croatia: 4:00 PM
Denmark: 4:00 PM
Egypt: 5:00 PM
Germany: 4:00 PM
Ghana: 3:00 PM
Greece: 5:00 PM
India: 8:30 PM
Indonesia: 11:00 PM
Ireland: 3:00 PM
Israel: 5:00 PM
Jamaica: 10:00 AM
Kenya: 6:00 PM
Malaysia: 11:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Morocco: 4:00 PM
Netherlands: 4:00 PM
New Zealand: 4:00 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 4:00 PM
Norway: 4:00 PM
Philippines: 11:00 PM
Poland: 4:00 PM
Portugal: 3:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 6:00 PM
Serbia: 4:00 PM
Singapore: 11:00 PM
South Africa: 5:00 PM
Spain: 4:00 PM
Sweden: 4:00 PM
UAE: 7:00 PM
UK: 3:00 PM
United States: 10:00 AM (ET)
Chelsea vs Leeds: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2
Belgium: Play Sports 3, Play Sports
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 9 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 Sport
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: Sky Sport 7/HD, Sky Go, WOW
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football, Sporty TV, StarTimes App
Greece: Nova Sports 4
India: Star Sports Select HD2, Star Sports Select 2, JioTV, Hotstar VIP
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live
Israel: Sport 4
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: Sporty TV, SuperSport GOtv Football, StarTimes App
Malaysia: sooka, Astro Supersport, Astro Go
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport 4 NZ, Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: StarTimes App, SuperSport GOtv Football, Sporty TV
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League 1, TV3+ Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
Singapore: 223 Hub Premier 3, StarHub TV+
South Africa: StarTimes App, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Football, Sporty TV, SuperSport Variety 3, MáXimo 360
Spain: DAZN, DAZN 2, Movistar+
Sweden: V Sport Extra, Viaplay Sweden
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live
United States: SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO NOW, nbcsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, USA Network, NBC Sports App