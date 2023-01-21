Chivas take on Toluca today at Estadio AKRON in Zapopan for the Liga MX Clausura 2023. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Chivas vs Toluca: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free the Liga MX Clausura 2023 in your country today

Chivas and Toluca meet in the Liga MX Clausura 2023 today. This game will take place at Estadio AKRON in Zapopan. The home team wants to continue protecting the record. Here is all the detailed information about this Liga MX game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game live in the US on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

Chivas don't know what it's like to lose a game in the 2023 Clausura Tournament, they won one against Monterrey 1-0 on the road and drew another recent game against Atletico San Luis 0-0 on the road.

Toluca are going to play their second game of the tournament, but so far they have no defeats since their debut in this phase was a draw against Club America 2-2 at home.

Chivas vs Toluca: Kick-Off Time

Chivas and Toluca play for the Liga MX Clausura 2023 today, January 21 at Estadio AKRON in Zapopan.

Argentina: 12:10 AM January 22

Costa Rica: 9:10 PM

Mexico: 9:10 PM

United States: 10:10 PM

Chivas vs Toluca: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Mexico: VIX+

United States: FuboTV (7-day free trial), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, Telemundo, SiriusXM FC