Club America will face off Toluca at the Nemesio Diez Stadium for the Matchday 3 of the Copa por Mexico. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Club America vs Toluca: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online this 2022 Copa por Mexico in your country

Club America and Toluca will play against each other at the Nemesio Diez Stadium in what will the Matchday 3 of the Copa por Mexico. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

It will be a very interesting game, where one of the semifinals of the last Liga MX Apertura 2022 tournament will be reissued. Toluca were one of the great surprises of the tournament since they eliminated the favorites America, when many expected that the team that finished as leaders would reach at least until the final.

Finally, the "Diablos Rojos" could not win the title against Pachuca, who were far superior. They want to prepare in the best way to go for the title this year, like their rivals, who did not find their best version in those Liga MX semifinals. Of course, they want to prepare in the best way since they will undoubtedly be candidates for the title.

Club America vs Toluca: Kick-Off Time

Club America will face Toluca for the Matchday 3 of the Copa por Mexico this Monday, December 19 at the at the Nemesio Diez Stadium in Toluca, Mexico.

Costa Rica: 7 PM

Dominican Republic: 9 PM

El Salvador: 7 PM

Guatemala: 7 PM

Honduras: 7 PM

Mexico: 7 PM

Nicaragua: 7 PM

Panama: 8 PM

USA: 8 PM (ET)

Club America vs Toluca: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Costa Rica: Sky HD, TUDN

Dominican Republic: TUDN, Sky HD

El Salvador: Sky HD, TUDN

Guatemala: TUDN, Sky HD

Honduras: Sky HD, TUDN

Mexico: TUDN Live, Sky HD, VIX+, Nu9ve, Blue to Go Video Everywhere, TUDN

Nicaragua: Sky HD, TUDN

Panama: TUDN, Sky HD

USA: FuboTV (free trial), TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, UniMás.

Check a convenient package of FuboTV for you right here.

