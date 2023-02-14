Club Brugge will receive Benfica for the first leg of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League round of 16. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Club Brugge will play against Benfica this Wednesday, February 15 for the first leg of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League round of 16. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Club Brugge vs Benfica online free in the US on FuboTV]

It will be a duel between two of the big surprises of the group stage. It is that both teams managed to qualify for this round of 16 despites not being favorites in their group. On the Brugge side, they were leaders for much of the group stage, but in the end Porto finished first, although they got the second place.

And this despite the fact that there were two other strong teams in the group: Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen. Benfica performance was even more impressive. They shared the group with PSG and Juventus, two favorites to be in the round of 16, and they not only managed to advance, but also finished first. This series promises to be very intense.

Club Brugge vs Benfica: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (February 16)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (February 16)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

Greece: 9:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (February 16)

Indonesia: 4:00 AM (February 16)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (February 16)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM (February 16)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 4:00 AM (February 16)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (February 16)

South Africa: 10:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM (February 16)

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Club Brugge vs Benfica: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, Fox Sports Argentina

Australia: stan sports

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 2, VTM 2, Club RTL

Brazil: Space Brazil, HBO Max

Canada: DAZN

Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports English 3, beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport Maximo 3, SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Greece: Space Sport 3 HD

India: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, JioTV, SONY TEN 1 HD

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: BTSport.com, LiveScore App, BT Sport App, BT Sport 2

Israel: 5Plus

Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport 4K, SKY Go Italia, Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport 251

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Kenya: SuperSport Maximum 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: TNT Sports, HBO Max

Morocco: beIN Sports English 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

New Zealand: Spark Sports

Nigeria: SuperSport Maximo 3, SuperSport Variety 2

Norway: TV2 Play, TV2 Sport

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 2

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport Variety, DStv App, SuperSport Máximo 3

Spain: Movistar Champions League 2, Movistar+

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: BlueSport 4, BlueSport

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN Sports English 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 2

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+, VIX+, ViX

