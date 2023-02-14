Club Brugge will play against Benfica this Wednesday, February 15 for the first leg of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League round of 16. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
It will be a duel between two of the big surprises of the group stage. It is that both teams managed to qualify for this round of 16 despites not being favorites in their group. On the Brugge side, they were leaders for much of the group stage, but in the end Porto finished first, although they got the second place.
And this despite the fact that there were two other strong teams in the group: Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen. Benfica performance was even more impressive. They shared the group with PSG and Juventus, two favorites to be in the round of 16, and they not only managed to advance, but also finished first. This series promises to be very intense.
Club Brugge vs Benfica: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (February 16)
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (February 16)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
Greece: 9:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM (February 16)
Indonesia: 4:00 AM (February 16)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (February 16)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 AM (February 16)
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 4:00 AM (February 16)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (February 16)
South Africa: 10:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM (February 16)
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Club Brugge vs Benfica: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, Fox Sports Argentina
Australia: stan sports
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1
Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 2, VTM 2, Club RTL
Brazil: Space Brazil, HBO Max
Canada: DAZN
Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN Sports English 3, beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: SuperSport Maximo 3, SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Greece: Space Sport 3 HD
India: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, JioTV, SONY TEN 1 HD
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: BTSport.com, LiveScore App, BT Sport App, BT Sport 2
Israel: 5Plus
Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport 4K, SKY Go Italia, Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport 251
Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Kenya: SuperSport Maximum 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: TNT Sports, HBO Max
Morocco: beIN Sports English 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select
New Zealand: Spark Sports
Nigeria: SuperSport Maximo 3, SuperSport Variety 2
Norway: TV2 Play, TV2 Sport
Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 2
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport Variety, DStv App, SuperSport Máximo 3
Spain: Movistar Champions League 2, Movistar+
Sweden: C More Sweden
Switzerland: BlueSport 4, BlueSport
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN Sports English 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 2
USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+, VIX+, ViX