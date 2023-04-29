There have been persistent rumors since the beginning of 2023, that Cristiano Ronaldo and his long-time girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, are having relationship problems. Nonetheless, one of the Portuguese's friends has now responded to these speculations.

It's been nearly six years since Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez started dating. The former Gucci sales associate first met the soccer star while on the job. Despite the two dating for a while, Ronaldo has now broached the subject of marriage to his long-term companion.

Recent rumors from Portuguese media, however, hint that everything may not be as it appears in the couple's relationship. The top striker for Al-Nassr was reportedly 'fed up' with his partner, according to a Portuguese television program.

Despite the couple's best efforts to put up a united front on social media, the rumors that began earlier this year have surfaced again. There have always been rumors of tension between them, as there are with every star couple.

What has Cristiano Ronaldo's close friend said of talk of Georgina Rodriguez split?

The most recent report on Ronaldo's personal life comes from the Portuguese talk show Noite das Estrelas (Night of Stars) when the host asked a psychologist, a journalist, and a family member for their thoughts on the star's romantic life. According to the expert, the veteran 'seems unhappy in the relationship'. Observing the couple's demeanor at various events this year, the psychologist was able to draw his conclusions.

But now, after days of quiet, Georgina Rodriguez addressed the rumors that have been spreading about her. The celebrity has taken to social media to dispel the rumors, quoting from artist Romeo Santos: "The envious one invents the rumor, the gossipy one spreads it, and the idiot believes it."

Now, what is more, one of Cristiano Ronaldo's buddies has also responded to these allegations, as per MARCA. A highly trustworthy source, as Filipa Castro put it, confirms that they are, in fact, doing rather well: "This is just stories, gossip, made up by people who can’t stand Gio. They are a couple who have love to give and give away."