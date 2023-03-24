Caracao will receive Canada for the Matchday 5 of the Concacaf Nations League. Here you can find out how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Caracao will receive Canada for the Matchday 5 of Group C in League A of the Concacaf Nations League 2022-2023. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Curacao vs Canada online free on Fubo]

It is one of the most interesting duels that Matchday 5 of this Concacaf Nations League will have. Of the three groups that make up League A, group C has undoubtedly been the most even. So much so that any of the three have a chance to be leaders, although of course, that will depend on certain results.

In the case of Curacao, they must win by a good difference and expect Canada to beat Honduras in the final Matchday, albeit by few goals. Perhaps more practical is to say that they will seek to avoid relegation. In the case of the Canadians, they depend on themselves to win the group, which they would do with a victory in this game and a draw in the last Matchday.

Curacao vs Canada: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 10:00 PM

Canada: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 1:00 AM (March 26)

Jamaica: 8:00 PM

United States: 9:00 PM (ET)

Curacao vs Canada: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

International: YouTube, Facebook Live, Concacaf Official App

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, TUDN.com, TUDN USA, TUDN App

