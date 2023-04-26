Everton and Newcastle will face each other at Goodison Park in Liverpool on the Matchday 33 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Thursday, April 26, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.
This will be their 56th EPL meeting. At the moment, there are no favorites in head-to-head clashes as both Everton and Newcastle have 22 wins each. the remaining 11 matches have ended in a draw.
Their most recent game was played on October 19, 2022, and it ended in a 1-0 victory for the Magpies at home at St James’ Park. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.
Everton vs Newcastle: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 4:45 PM
Australia: 6:45 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 1:45 AM (Next day)
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 4:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Egypt: 9:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 7:45 PM
Greece: 9:45 PM
India: 1:00 AM (Next day)
Indonesia: 3:45 AM (Next day)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 2:45 PM
Kenya: 10:45 PM
Malaysia: 3:45 AM (Next day)
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Morocco: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 8:45 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 8:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 3:45 AM (Next day)
South Africa: 9:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UAE: 11:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Everton vs Newcastle: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Extra
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Belgium: Play Sports 2, Play Sports
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fubo Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia
Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: Canal+ Sport360
Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport 1/HD, WOW
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Greece: Nova Sports 2
India: JioTV, Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD1
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: BT Sport 2, BT Sport 5, BT Sport App, BTSport.com
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: Sky Sport Football, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety 2
Malaysia: sooka, Astro Go, Astro Supersport
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 9 NZ
Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League 1
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 4 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia
Singapore: StarHub TV+, 223 Hub Premier 3
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv App
Spain: DAZN 4, DAZN
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Football
Switzerland: Sky Sport 1/HD
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport 2, BT Sport App, BT Sport 5
United States: fubo (free trial), nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, USA Network