Everton and Newcastle will clash off on Thursday at Goodison Park in the 33rd round of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Everton vs Newcastle: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 Premier League in your country

Everton and Newcastle will face each other at Goodison Park in Liverpool on the Matchday 33 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Thursday, April 26, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

[Watch Everton vs Newcastle online free in the US on Fubo]

This will be their 56th EPL meeting. At the moment, there are no favorites in head-to-head clashes as both Everton and Newcastle have 22 wins each. the remaining 11 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on October 19, 2022, and it ended in a 1-0 victory for the Magpies at home at St James’ Park. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.

Everton vs Newcastle: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 1:45 AM (Next day)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 7:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 1:00 AM (Next day)

Indonesia: 3:45 AM (Next day)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 2:45 PM

Kenya: 10:45 PM

Malaysia: 3:45 AM (Next day)

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 8:45 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 3:45 AM (Next day)

South Africa: 9:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 11:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Everton vs Newcastle: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Extra

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Belgium: Play Sports 2, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fubo Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia

Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Canal+ Sport360

Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport 1/HD, WOW

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Greece: Nova Sports 2

India: JioTV, Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD1

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: BT Sport 2, BT Sport 5, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: Sky Sport Football, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety 2

Malaysia: sooka, Astro Go, Astro Supersport

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 9 NZ

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League 1

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 4 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia

Singapore: StarHub TV+, 223 Hub Premier 3

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv App

Spain: DAZN 4, DAZN

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Football

Switzerland: Sky Sport 1/HD

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport 2, BT Sport App, BT Sport 5

United States: fubo (free trial), nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, USA Network