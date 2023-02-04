Inter will host their arch-rivals Milan at Stadio Guiseppe Meazza in Milan on Matchday 21 of the 2022-23 Serie A season on Sunday, January 29, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Italian league Derby della Madonnina soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For example, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States and on fuboTV Canada in Canada.
This will be their 178th league meeting. Interestingly, Internazionale Milano have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 67 games so far; AC Milan have celebrated a victory 54 times to this day, and 56 matches have ended in a draw so far.
Their most recent game was played on September 3, 2022, when the game ended in a 3-2 Milan win at home. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Serie A season.
Inter vs Milan: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 4:45 PM
Australia: 6:45 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 1:45 AM (Next day)
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 4:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Egypt: 9:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 7:45 PM
Greece: 9:45 PM
India: 1:15 AM (Next day)
Indonesia: 3:45 AM (Next day)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 2:45 PM
Kenya: 10:45 PM
Malaysia: 3:45 AM (Next day)
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Morocco: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 8:45 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 8:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Philippines: 3:45 AM (Next day)
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 3:45 AM (Next day)
South Africa: 9:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UAE: 11:45 PM:
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Inter vs Milan: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: beIN SPORTS 2, Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect
Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports, Play Sports 1
Brazil: ESPN, Star+, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free
Germany: DAZN1, DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD
India: JioTV
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, Vidio
International: Bet365, Onefootball
Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, BT Sport App
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: DAZN, SKY Go Italia, 214 DAZN Zona
Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka
Mexico: Star+
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3
Norway: VG+
Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 1 HD
Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Singapore, beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: MáXimo 360, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football
Spain: #Vamos, Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+
Sweden: C More Sweden, Discovery+, C More Fotball
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 1, Blue Sport 4
United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Sports 1, STARZPLAY
United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, BT Sport App, BT Sport Ultimate
United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), Paramount+