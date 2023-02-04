Inter and Milan will clash off on Sunday at Stadio Guiseppe Meazza in the 21st round of the 2022-23 Serie A season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch or live stream free Derby della Madonnina in different parts of the world.

Inter vs Milan: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free 2022-2023 Serie A in your country

Inter will host their arch-rivals Milan at Stadio Guiseppe Meazza in Milan on Matchday 21 of the 2022-23 Serie A season on Sunday, January 29, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Italian league Derby della Madonnina soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For example, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States and on fuboTV Canada in Canada.

This will be their 178th league meeting. Interestingly, Internazionale Milano have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 67 games so far; AC Milan have celebrated a victory 54 times to this day, and 56 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on September 3, 2022, when the game ended in a 3-2 Milan win at home. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Serie A season.

