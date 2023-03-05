Due to the team's embarrassing losing streak, Erik ten Hag benched Cristiano Ronaldo in August. Prior to this, the Dutchman avoided talking about it, but now, he has explained his reasons why.

The Argentine national team, defending winners of the World Cup in 2022, will participate in two matches in March. Both games are anticipated to be played against lower-ranked FIFA teams in honor of the Qatar victory.

Therefore, La Albiceleste have announced their lineup for the matches against Panama and Curacao. Manager Lionel Scaloni has selected a group that includes some members of the December tournament-winning squad as well as some intriguing newcomers who have been the subject of rumors for a while.

The bulk of the team participated in Argentina's historic run to the World Cup title, as they defeated Mexico, Poland, Australia, the Netherlands, Croatia, and France. This was all after suffering a heartbreaking opening loss to Saudi Arabia.

Who could become Argentina's youngest debutant since Lionel Messi?

From the U-20 team, Argentina have brought up Facundo Buonanotte, Lautaro Blanco, Maxi Perrone, and Alejandro Garnacho of Manchester United as well as former Italy U17 star, Valentin Carboni. However, later this month, Carboni, an offensive midfielder for Inter, might become the youngest player in the country's history if he makes his debut. Lionel Messi, Paris Saint-Germain's superstar, now holds the record.

It has been reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, an Italian sports publication, that if the 18-year-old Nerazzurri talent were to play for La Albiceleste in their upcoming friendlies against Panama and Curacao, he would surpass Messi in the rankings. While Lionel Scaloni has included Carboni in many Argentina national teams, he has yet to earn a senior international cap.

To make matters more interesting, Carboni turns 18 on Sunday, so if he plays in either game, he would make his senior international debut a full month before the ex-Barcelona captain did the same thing. On the other hand, Argentine legend Diego Maradona made his debut at the tender age of 16 years and three months, much before any of them.