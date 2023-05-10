Juventus and Sevilla will face each other on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Allianz Stadium in Turin in Leg 1 of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League Semi-Finals. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Europa League Knockout Round soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.
This will be their fifth overall meeting. Surprisingly, Juventus of Serie A are the favorites in head-to-head clashes with two wins so far; La Liga side Sevilla have one victory to this day, and the remaining match has ended in a draw.
Their last game was played on November 22, 2016, and it ended in a 3-1 win for the Bianconeri in the UEFA Champions League Group Stage. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, to determine if either of the teams will go into the second leg with an advantage.
Juventus vs Sevilla: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (Next day)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 12:45 AM
Indonesia: 2:00 AM (Next day)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (Next day)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 8:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (Next day)
South Africa: 10:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM (Next day)
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Juventus vs Sevilla: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD
Belgium: Tipik, Sporza, Canvas
Brazil: Star+
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X
Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia
France: Canal+ Foot, Molotov, Free, W9
Germany: RTL+
Ghana: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now
Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD
India: SONY TEN 1 HD, Sony LIV, JioTV, SONY TEN 1
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: BT Sport App, BT Sport 2, BTSport.com
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 252, NOW TV, DAZN, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport Uno, RaiPlay, RAI 1
Kenya: SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico, Star+
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN 4K Arabia
Netherlands: Canvas, ESPN 3, Watch ESPN
New Zealand: Spark Sport
Nigeria: SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Norway: Viaplay Norway, TV6 Sweden, TV3+ Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv App
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+
Sweden: TV6 Sweden, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport, RTL+, Blue Sport 1, Blue Sport 4, W9 Suisse
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD
United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport 2, BT Sport App
United States: fubo (free trial), Paramount+, TUDN App,: TUDN USA, Univision NOW, UniMás, TUDN.com, VIX+