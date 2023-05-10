Juventus and Sevilla will clash off on Thursday at Allianz Stadium in the first leg of the Semi-Finals of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Juventus vs Sevilla: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free online 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League in your country

Juventus and Sevilla will face each other on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Allianz Stadium in Turin in Leg 1 of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League Semi-Finals. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Europa League Knockout Round soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

[Watch Juventus vs Sevilla online free in the US on Fubo]

This will be their fifth overall meeting. Surprisingly, Juventus of Serie A are the favorites in head-to-head clashes with two wins so far; La Liga side Sevilla have one victory to this day, and the remaining match has ended in a draw.

Their last game was played on November 22, 2016, and it ended in a 3-1 win for the Bianconeri in the UEFA Champions League Group Stage. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, to determine if either of the teams will go into the second leg with an advantage.

Juventus vs Sevilla: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (Next day)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 12:45 AM

Indonesia: 2:00 AM (Next day)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (Next day)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (Next day)

South Africa: 10:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM (Next day)

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Juventus vs Sevilla: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD

Belgium: Tipik, Sporza, Canvas

Brazil: Star+

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia

France: Canal+ Foot, Molotov, Free, W9

Germany: RTL+

Ghana: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now

Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD

India: SONY TEN 1 HD, Sony LIV, JioTV, SONY TEN 1

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: BT Sport App, BT Sport 2, BTSport.com

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 252, NOW TV, DAZN, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport Uno, RaiPlay, RAI 1

Kenya: SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico, Star+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN 4K Arabia

Netherlands: Canvas, ESPN 3, Watch ESPN

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Nigeria: SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Norway: Viaplay Norway, TV6 Sweden, TV3+ Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv App

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+

Sweden: TV6 Sweden, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport, RTL+, Blue Sport 1, Blue Sport 4, W9 Suisse

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD

United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport 2, BT Sport App

United States: fubo (free trial), Paramount+, TUDN App,: TUDN USA, Univision NOW, UniMás, TUDN.com, VIX+