After returning from the Qatar 2022 World Cup break, Real Madrid have struggled severely, prompting some to doubt Carlo Acelotti's ability. Despite the uncertainty surrounding his future at Santiago Bernabeu, there is no shortage of qualified individuals to fill his shoes.

Carlo Ancelotti has previously insisted that he will only leave his managerial position in soccer at the conclusion of his current contract with Real Madrid in summer 2024. But his time with the current Spanish and European champions, though, may be coming to a close.

After the loss to Mallorca in La Liga last weekend, questions were raised about the Italian's future as manager of the Spanish giants. According to various reports, he might lose his job if his team doesn't win the Club World Cup. Those rumors, however, have been shot down, and the 63-year-old has been given a reprieve until the conclusion of the season.

The former Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, and Milan boss has been mentioned multiple times this year as a possible candidate for the open position of the Brazil national team.In fact, ESPN Brazil have suggested that he will take over as coach of the Seleção until June 2026. Ancelotti's contract with the Whites is up for renewal next year regardless of whether or not he accepts the Brazil job, so the club may begin searching for a successor.

Who are the possible Carlo Ancelotti replacements?

The Real Madrid position would be attractive to a number of managers if Ancelotti were to reportedly leave. Los Blancos reportedly identify Raul, the club's all-time leading scorer and the current manager of their Castilla squad, as a potential option to succeed Ancelotti when the Italian departs.

In his time at Real Madrid, Raul became a legend at the Santiago Bernabeu, where he scored 323 goals in more than 700 games. The former forward took charge of Castilla in 2019, and he has done a good job leading the reserve squad. This season, te academy team has been performing beyond expectations, and they are now contending for a promotion spot from the First RFEF Division.

Meanwhile, The Daily Star have recently stated that former Tottenham and PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino is still hoping for an opportunity to coach Real Madrid. However, Pochettino's name has been mentioned in connection with the Real Madrid head coaching position several times, and he would undoubtedly be considered for the position if it opened up again.

There is also a third option, the Bernabeu crowd-favorite, Zinedine Zidane. Although the Frenchman was a leading candidate for the French national team post, Didier Deschamps was re-signed by the FFF until the summer of 2026. Thus, reports from Fichajes indicate that Zidane is open to returning to his former side for a third and final spell. The teenage Lyon attacker Rayan Cherki would reportedly be his first major acquisition if he were to take charge.