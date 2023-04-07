Lazio will play against Juventus for the Matchday 29 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Lazio will receive Juventus this Saturday, April 8 in what will be the Matchday 29 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Lazio vs Juventus online free in the US on Fubo]

Interesting game will take place in this Matchday 29 between two teams fighting for the qualification positions to the international cups. On the one hand there will be Juventus, who with 44 points (which could have been 59, but 15 were discounted due to irregularities) are in 7th position, and qualifying for the Conference League.

Of course, they want to keep getting closer to the top positions to dream of the UEFA Champions League, and for that they will have to win this tough game. Their rivals are none other than Lazio, who are in second place in the standings, although so far behind the leaders Napoli that it seems difficult that they can fight for the championship. however, they seek to qualify for the UCL for which they will need points.

Lazio vs Juventus: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 5:45 AM (April 9)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (April 9)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 8:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (April 9)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (April 9)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (April 9)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 7:45 AM (April 9)

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Philippines: 2:45 AM (April 9)

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 2:45 AM (April 9)

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Lazio vs Juventus: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN3 Argentina

Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Brazil: Star+, NOW NET and Claro, ESPN4

Canada: fuboTV Canada, VIVA, TLN

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD

India: jio tv

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, Vidio

International: Bet365, Onefootball

Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 1

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: DAZN, Lazio Style Channel, 214 DAZN Zone, SKY Go Italy

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia

Mexico: Star+

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sports Racing

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique

Norway: VG+

Philippines: beIN Sports 1 HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sports TV2

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports Singapore, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Maximo 360

Spain: Movistar+, #Vamos, Movistar Champions League

Sweden: C More Sweden, Discovery+, Sports Channels

Switzerland: Blue Sport 4, Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, Abu Dhabi Sports 1

United Kingdom: BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, BT Sport App

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, CBS Sports Network

