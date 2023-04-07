Lazio will receive Juventus this Saturday, April 8 in what will be the Matchday 29 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Interesting game will take place in this Matchday 29 between two teams fighting for the qualification positions to the international cups. On the one hand there will be Juventus, who with 44 points (which could have been 59, but 15 were discounted due to irregularities) are in 7th position, and qualifying for the Conference League.
Of course, they want to keep getting closer to the top positions to dream of the UEFA Champions League, and for that they will have to win this tough game. Their rivals are none other than Lazio, who are in second place in the standings, although so far behind the leaders Napoli that it seems difficult that they can fight for the championship. however, they seek to qualify for the UCL for which they will need points.
Lazio vs Juventus: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 5:45 AM (April 9)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (April 9)
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Egypt: 8:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
Greece: 9:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (April 9)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (April 9)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 1:45 PM
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (April 9)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Morocco: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 7:45 AM (April 9)
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Philippines: 2:45 AM (April 9)
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 2:45 AM (April 9)
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Lazio vs Juventus: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN3 Argentina
Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3
Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium
Brazil: Star+, NOW NET and Claro, ESPN4
Canada: fuboTV Canada, VIVA, TLN
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD
India: jio tv
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, Vidio
International: Bet365, Onefootball
Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 1
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: DAZN, Lazio Style Channel, 214 DAZN Zone, SKY Go Italy
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia
Mexico: Star+
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sports Racing
New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique
Norway: VG+
Philippines: beIN Sports 1 HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Sports TV2
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports Singapore, StarHub TV+
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Maximo 360
Spain: Movistar+, #Vamos, Movistar Champions League
Sweden: C More Sweden, Discovery+, Sports Channels
Switzerland: Blue Sport 4, Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, Abu Dhabi Sports 1
United Kingdom: BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, BT Sport App
USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, CBS Sports Network