Leipzig and Bayern will meet at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig on Matchday 16 of the 2022-23 Bundesliga season on Friday, January 20, 2023.
This will be their 13th league meeting. No surprises here as Bayern Munich have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning seven games so far; RB Leipzig have celebrated a victory once to this day, and four matches have ended in a draw so far.
Their most recent game was played on February 5, 2022, when Bayern narrowly won 3-2 at home in the 2021-22 Bundesliga season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2022/2023 Bundesliga season.
Leipzig vs Bayern: Kick-off Time
Leipzig vs Bayern: TV Channel and Live Streaming
