Leipzig and Bayern will clash off on Friday at Red Bull Arena in the 16th round of the 2022-23 Bundesliga season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Leipzig vs Bayern: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free 2022-2023 Bundesliga in your country

Leipzig and Bayern will meet at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig on Matchday 16 of the 2022-23 Bundesliga season on Friday, January 20, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this German league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For example, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States

This will be their 13th league meeting. No surprises here as Bayern Munich have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning seven games so far; RB Leipzig have celebrated a victory once to this day, and four matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on February 5, 2022, when Bayern narrowly won 3-2 at home in the 2021-22 Bundesliga season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2022/2023 Bundesliga season.

Leipzig vs Bayern: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 4:30 PM

Australia: 6:30 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 1:30 AM (Next day)

Belgium: 8:30 PM

Brazil: 4:30 PM

Cameroon: 8:30 PM

Canada: 2:30 PM (ET)

Costa Rica: 1:30 PM

Croatia: 8:30 PM

Denmark: 8:30 PM

Ecuador: 2:30 PM

Egypt: 9:30 PM

France: 8:30 PM

Germany: 8:30 PM

Ghana: 7:30 PM

India: 1:00 AM (Next day)

Indonesia: 3:30 AM (Next day)

Iran: 11:00 PM

Ireland: 7:30 PM

Israel: 9:30 PM

Italy: 8:30 PM

Jamaica: 2:30 PM

Japan: 4:30 AM (Next day)

Kenya: 10:30 PM

Malaysia: 3:30 AM (Next day)

Mexico: 1:30 PM

Morocco: 8:30 PM

Netherlands: 8:30 PM

New Zealand: 8:30 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 8:30 PM

Norway: 8:30 PM

Poland: 8:30 PM

Portugal: 7:30 PM

Qatar: 10:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:30 PM

Senegal: 7:30 PM

Serbia: 8:30 PM

Singapore: 3:30 AM (Next day)

South Africa: 9:30 PM

South Korea: 4:30 AM (Next day)

Spain: 8:30 PM

Sweden: 8:30 PM

Switzerland: 8:30 PM

Tanzania: 10:30 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3:30 PM

Tunisia: 8:30 PM

Uganda: 10:30 PM

UAE: 11:30 PM:

UK: 7:30 PM

United States: 2:30 PM (ET)

Leipzig vs Bayern: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports, beIN SPORTS 2

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD

Belgium: Play Sports 1, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports

Canada: Sportsnet.ca, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet Now Plus

Costa Rica: Sky HD

Denmark: V Sport Ultra HD, TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark

Ecuador: ESPN, Star+

Egypt: beIN Sports HD 3, TOD, beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS

France: Free, beIN Sports MAX 5, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN1, DAZN, Sat.1

India: SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, JioTV, SONY TEN 2

Indonesia: mola.tv, Mola TV App, Mola

International: Bet365, Onefootball

Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English 2, TOD

Ireland: Sky Sports Mix, SKY GO Extra

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football

Japan: SKY PerfecTV LIVE, Sports Live +

Korea Republic: TVING, tvN Sports

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports HD 3

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Norway: V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport 1, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Qatar: TOD, beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3

Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium, V Sport Ultra HD

Switzerland: Sat.1 Schweiz, DAZN

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 3, beIN Sports English 2, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Mix, SKY GO Extra

United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, ESPN2