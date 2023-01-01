Lens will host Paris Saint-Germain today for the Matchday 17 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial); and in Canada, on FuboTV Canada.
Without a doubt, it is the most interesting game of this Matchday in Ligue 1 since it could become defining. They face on the one hand the comfortable leaders of this 2022/2023 season, Paris Saint-Germain, and on the other their immediate pursuers, Lens. It is a game not to be missed as it is always interesting to see the leader vs the second.
And it may be, as mentioned before, a defining game since at this moment the difference between one and the other is 7 points. It was 5 until the last Matchday, but PSG's victory against Strasbourg, and Lens' draw against Nice left the difference at 7 points. Of course, if the Paris team manages to win it would already be 10 points, something difficult to reduce, so the locals need the victory.
Lens vs PSG: Kick-Off Time
Lens and PSG will face each other for the Matchday 17 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1 today at the Bollaert-Delelis in Lens, France.
Argentina: 4:45 PM
Australia: 5:45 AM (January 2)
Bangladesh: 1:45 AM (January 2)
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 4:45 PM
Cameroon: 10:45 PM
Canada: 4:45 PM (EDT)
Costa Rica: 3:45 PM
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Ecuador: 2:45 PM
Egypt: 9:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 7:45 PM
India: 1:15 AM (January 2)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (January 2)
Iran: 11:15 PM
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 2:45 PM
Japan: 4:45 AM (January 2)
Kenya: 10:45 PM
Malaysia: 3:45 AM (January 2)
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Morocco: 7:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 7:45 AM (January 2)
Nigeria: 8:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Qatar: 10:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM
Senegal: 7:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 3:45 AM (January 2)
South Africa: 10:45 PM
South Korea: 4:45 AM (January 2)
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
Tanzania: 10:45 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 3:45 PM
Tunisia: 7:45 PM
Uganda: 10:45 PM
UAE: 9:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Lens vs PSG: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports 1, Kayo Sports
Brazil: Star+, NOW NET and Claro, ESPN, GUIGO
Canada: FuboTV Canada, Fanatiz Canada, beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español
Costa Rica: Star+, ESPN2
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Denmark: Sport Express in Play
Ecuador: ESPN, Star+
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports Premium 1
France: Amazon Prime Video
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
India: Voot Select
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, Vidio
International: Bet365
Iran: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English
Ireland: BT Sport 1, BT Sport App, BTSport.com
Israel: 5Plus
Italy: Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia
Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPN Play Caribbean
Japan: DAZN
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia
Mexico: Star+, ESPN2 Mexico
Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports HD 2
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Norway: direktesport
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland, Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport Online
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Qatar: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Singapore
Sweden: Sport Express in Play
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 3, Blue Sport 1
Trinidad and Tobago: ESPN Play Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
Tunisia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
United Kingdom: BT Sport 1, BT Sport App, BTSport.com
USA: FuboTV (free trial), beIN SPORTS in Spanish, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS.