Liverpool and Tottenham will face each other on Sunday at Anfield in Liverpool on the Matchday 34 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Sunday, April 30, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

This will be their 62nd EPL meeting. Expectedly, Liverpool are the favorites, in head-to-head clashes, having won 30 times, while Tottenham have emerged victorious on 14 occasions so far. The remaining 17 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on November 6, 2022, and it ended in a 2-1 victory for the Reds away at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.

Liverpool vs Tottenham: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 1:30 PM

Australia: 2:30 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 10:30 PM

Belgium: 5:30 PM

Brazil: 1:30 PM

Canada: 11:30 AM (ET)

Croatia: 5:30 PM

Denmark: 5:30 PM

Egypt: 6:30 PM

France: 5:30 PM

Germany: 5:30 PM

Ghana: 4:30 PM

Greece: 6:30 PM

India: 10:00 PM

Indonesia: 10:30 AM (Next day)

Ireland: 4:30 PM

Israel: 6:30 PM

Italy: 5:30 PM

Jamaica: 11:30 AM

Kenya: 6:30 PM

Malaysia: 12:30 PM (Next day)

Mexico: 10:30 AM

Morocco: 5:30 PM

Netherlands: 5:30 PM

New Zealand: 5:30 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 5:30 PM

Norway: 5:30 PM

Poland: 5:30 PM

Portugal: 4:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:30 PM

Serbia: 5:30 PM

Singapore: 12:30 AM (Next day)

South Africa: 6:30 PM

Spain: 5:30 PM

Sweden: 5:30 PM

Switzerland: 5:00 3M

UAE: 8:30 PM

UK: 4:30 PM

United States: 11:30 AM (ET)

Liverpool vs Tottenham: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2

Belgium: Play Sports 2, Play Sports, VOOsport World 1

Brazil: Star+, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, ESPN

Canada: fubo Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Denmark, See

Egypt: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD

France: Canal+ France, Free

Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport Top Event, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 2, JioTV, Star Sports Select HD2

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: Sky Sport Football, NOW TV, Sky Sport 4K, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malaysia: sooka, Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3

Mexico Paramount+

Morocco: beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League, V Sport Ultra HD

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 4 Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 2

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium, V Sport Ultra HD

Switzerland: Sky Sport Top Event, Canal+ France, Sky Sport Premier League

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: SKY GO Extra, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League

United States: fubo (free trial), SiriusXM FC, Telemundo, nbcsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, NBC Sports App