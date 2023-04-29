Liverpool and Tottenham will face each other on Sunday at Anfield in Liverpool on the Matchday 34 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Sunday, April 30, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.
[Watch Liverpool vs Tottenham online free in the US on Fubo]
This will be their 62nd EPL meeting. Expectedly, Liverpool are the favorites, in head-to-head clashes, having won 30 times, while Tottenham have emerged victorious on 14 occasions so far. The remaining 17 matches have ended in a draw.
Their most recent game was played on November 6, 2022, and it ended in a 2-1 victory for the Reds away at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.
Liverpool vs Tottenham: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 1:30 PM
Australia: 2:30 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 10:30 PM
Belgium: 5:30 PM
Brazil: 1:30 PM
Canada: 11:30 AM (ET)
Croatia: 5:30 PM
Denmark: 5:30 PM
Egypt: 6:30 PM
France: 5:30 PM
Germany: 5:30 PM
Ghana: 4:30 PM
Greece: 6:30 PM
India: 10:00 PM
Indonesia: 10:30 AM (Next day)
Ireland: 4:30 PM
Israel: 6:30 PM
Italy: 5:30 PM
Jamaica: 11:30 AM
Kenya: 6:30 PM
Malaysia: 12:30 PM (Next day)
Mexico: 10:30 AM
Morocco: 5:30 PM
Netherlands: 5:30 PM
New Zealand: 5:30 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 5:30 PM
Norway: 5:30 PM
Poland: 5:30 PM
Portugal: 4:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 7:30 PM
Serbia: 5:30 PM
Singapore: 12:30 AM (Next day)
South Africa: 6:30 PM
Spain: 5:30 PM
Sweden: 5:30 PM
Switzerland: 5:00 3M
UAE: 8:30 PM
UK: 4:30 PM
United States: 11:30 AM (ET)
Liverpool vs Tottenham: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2
Belgium: Play Sports 2, Play Sports, VOOsport World 1
Brazil: Star+, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, ESPN
Canada: fubo Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Denmark, See
Egypt: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD
France: Canal+ France, Free
Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport Top Event, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League
Ghana: Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 2, JioTV, Star Sports Select HD2
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: Sky Sport Football, NOW TV, Sky Sport 4K, SKY Go Italia
Jamaica Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Malaysia: sooka, Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3
Mexico Paramount+
Morocco: beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League, V Sport Ultra HD
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 4 Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+
South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 2
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium, V Sport Ultra HD
Switzerland: Sky Sport Top Event, Canal+ France, Sky Sport Premier League
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: SKY GO Extra, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League
United States: fubo (free trial), SiriusXM FC, Telemundo, nbcsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, NBC Sports App