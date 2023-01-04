Luis Chavez was one of the best players for Mexico in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Read here to find out which club in Liga MX made an amazing offer and why he decided to decline it.

Mexico had their worst performance in a World Cup since 1978 after failing to reach the Round of 16 in Qatar 2022. Gerardo Martino's team opened with a tie against Poland (0-0), lost with Argentina (2-0) and almost performed a miracle to advance in a victory over Saudi Arabia (2-1). The goal differential left them out.

However, Luis Chavez had a remarkable tournament and became one of the best players for Mexico. For example, his goal in the game with Saudi Arabia was just superb in a free kick. The midfielder took the starting job in the final weeks prior to the World Cup. Though he was a top player for Pachuca in Liga MX, nobody expected to see him at such a high level with the National Team. It was a great surprise.

Now, at 26-years old, Luis Chavez has to make a very important decision regarding his future. After the Qatar 2022 World Cup, many teams in Liga MX are expecting to make him one of the best paid players in the country. Nevertheless, the midfielder has other plans. Read here to find out the incredible offer he rejected in Mexico and which are his options.

Luis Chavez rejects a big team from Liga MX

According to many reports in Mexico, Monterrey made a huge offer to Pachuca in order to acquire Luis Chavez. The deal would have at least doubled his current salary with Tuzos establishing him as one of the top paid players in Liga MX. The only condition was that the decision should be made before the start of Clausura 2023.

Luis Chavez didn't take much time to think and rejected the spectacular economic proposal from Rayados. His message was clear. The midfielder wants to stay in Pachuca and wait all January for an offer to achieve his biggest dream of his career: play in Europe.

At the moment, there hasn't been a formal approach by any European team. However, there's still almost a month in the transfer market. If Luis Chavez doesn't go to Europe, he will play Clausura 2023 with Pachuca and, maybe in the summer, he would consider a change of club in Liga MX.