Manchester City and Arsenal will face each other this Wednesday, April 26 in a game valid for the Matchday 33 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
It is the longest awaited game in this Premier League. One that can mark a before and after for these two teams, among whom most likely are the new champions of the 2022/2023 season of the most demanding league in Europe.
On one side will be the leaders Arsenal, who with 75 points have 5 more than their immediate pursuers and rivals in this game, Manchester City. The "Citizens" have two games less than the "Gunners" so it will be important for them to win because with victory in those two games they could become leaders.
Manchester City vs Arsenal: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (April 27)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (April 27)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (April 27)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (April 27)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (April 27)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (April 27)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 3:00 AM (April 27)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM (April 27)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Manchester City vs Arsenal: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: Optus Sports
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Belgium: VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 1, Play Sports
Brazil: ESPN, GUIGO, NOW NET and Claro, Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, See
Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: Free, Canal+ France
Germany: Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League
Ghana: SuperSport Action Africa, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
India: JioTV, Star Sports Select HD1, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 1
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: BT Sport 1, BBC Radio 5 Live, BTSport.com, BT Sport App
Israel: Sports 2
Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport One, NOW TV
Jamaica: csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport Action Africa, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Malaysia: sooka, Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: SuperSport Action Africa, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: StarHub TV+, 222 Hub Premier 2, 221 Hub Premier 1
South Africa: SuperSport Action, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Action Africa
Spain: DAZN, DAZN 1, Movistar+
Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Canal+ France, Sky Sport Premier League
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
United Kingdom: BT Sport 1, BBC Radio 5 Live, BTSport.com, BT Sport Ultimate, BT Sport App
USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock