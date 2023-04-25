Manchester City will face Arsenal for the Matchday 33 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Manchester City and Arsenal will face each other this Wednesday, April 26 in a game valid for the Matchday 33 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

It is the longest awaited game in this Premier League. One that can mark a before and after for these two teams, among whom most likely are the new champions of the 2022/2023 season of the most demanding league in Europe.

On one side will be the leaders Arsenal, who with 75 points have 5 more than their immediate pursuers and rivals in this game, Manchester City. The "Citizens" have two games less than the "Gunners" so it will be important for them to win because with victory in those two games they could become leaders.

Manchester City vs Arsenal: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (April 27)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (April 27)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (April 27)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (April 27)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (April 27)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (April 27)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 3:00 AM (April 27)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (April 27)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Manchester City vs Arsenal: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Optus Sports

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Belgium: VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 1, Play Sports

Brazil: ESPN, GUIGO, NOW NET and Claro, Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, See

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Free, Canal+ France

Germany: Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League

Ghana: SuperSport Action Africa, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

India: JioTV, Star Sports Select HD1, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 1

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: BT Sport 1, BBC Radio 5 Live, BTSport.com, BT Sport App

Israel: Sports 2

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport One, NOW TV

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport Action Africa, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Malaysia: sooka, Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: SuperSport Action Africa, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: StarHub TV+, 222 Hub Premier 2, 221 Hub Premier 1

South Africa: SuperSport Action, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Action Africa

Spain: DAZN, DAZN 1, Movistar+

Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Canal+ France, Sky Sport Premier League

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

United Kingdom: BT Sport 1, BBC Radio 5 Live, BTSport.com, BT Sport Ultimate, BT Sport App

USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock

