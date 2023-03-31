Manchester City and Liverpool will clash off on Saturday at Etihad Stadium in the 29th round of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Manchester City and Liverpool will go toe-to-toe at Etihad Stadium in Manchester on the Matchday 29 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

This will be their 52nd EPL meeting. Interestingly, Liverpool are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, having managed 21 wins so far, while Manchester City have 11 wins to this day. The remaining 19 games have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on October 16, 2022, and it ended in a plain 1-0 win for the Reds at home at Anfield in Liverpool. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.

Manchester City vs Liverpool: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 9:30 AM

Australia: 12:30 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 6:30 PM

Brazil: 9:30 AM

Canada: 7:30 AM (ET)

Croatia: 1:30 PM

Denmark: 1:30 PM

Egypt: 2:30 PM

France: 1:30 PM

Germany: 1:30 PM

Ghana: 1:30 PM

Greece: 2:30 PM

India: 6:00 PM

Indonesia: 8:30 PM

Ireland: 1:30 PM

Israel: 2:30 PM

Italy: 1:30 PM

Jamaica: 7:30 AM

Kenya: 3:30 PM

Malaysia: 8:30 PM

Mexico: 6:30 AM

Morocco: 1:30 PM

Netherlands: 1:30 PM

New Zealand: 1:30 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 1:30 PM

Norway: 1:30 PM

Poland: 1:30 PM

Portugal: 12:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 3:30 PM

Serbia: 1:30 PM

Singapore: 8:30 PM

South Africa: 2:30 PM

Spain: 1:30 PM

Sweden: 1:30 PM

Switzerland: 1:30 PM

UAE: 4:30 PM

UK: 12:30 PM

United States: 7:30 AM (ET)

Manchester City vs Liverpool: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: TV3+ HD, V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Top Event

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: JioTV, Star Sports Select HD2, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 2

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: BT Sport 1, BT Sport App, TalkSport Radio UK, BTSport.com

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport Uno

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, sooka, Astro Go

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Norway: V Sport Premier League, V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+, 222 Hub Premier 2

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App

Spain: DAZN 2, Movistar+, DAZN

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium, V Sport Ultra HD

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

United Kingdom: TalkSport Radio UK, BT Sport Ultimate, BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 1

United States: Fubo (Free trial), SiriusXM FC, Peacock