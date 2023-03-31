Manchester City and Liverpool will go toe-to-toe at Etihad Stadium in Manchester on the Matchday 29 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.
This will be their 52nd EPL meeting. Interestingly, Liverpool are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, having managed 21 wins so far, while Manchester City have 11 wins to this day. The remaining 19 games have ended in a draw.
Their most recent game was played on October 16, 2022, and it ended in a plain 1-0 win for the Reds at home at Anfield in Liverpool. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.
Manchester City vs Liverpool: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 9:30 AM
Australia: 12:30 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 6:30 PM
Brazil: 9:30 AM
Canada: 7:30 AM (ET)
Croatia: 1:30 PM
Denmark: 1:30 PM
Egypt: 2:30 PM
France: 1:30 PM
Germany: 1:30 PM
Ghana: 1:30 PM
Greece: 2:30 PM
India: 6:00 PM
Indonesia: 8:30 PM
Ireland: 1:30 PM
Israel: 2:30 PM
Italy: 1:30 PM
Jamaica: 7:30 AM
Kenya: 3:30 PM
Malaysia: 8:30 PM
Mexico: 6:30 AM
Morocco: 1:30 PM
Netherlands: 1:30 PM
New Zealand: 1:30 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 1:30 PM
Norway: 1:30 PM
Poland: 1:30 PM
Portugal: 12:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 3:30 PM
Serbia: 1:30 PM
Singapore: 8:30 PM
South Africa: 2:30 PM
Spain: 1:30 PM
Sweden: 1:30 PM
Switzerland: 1:30 PM
UAE: 4:30 PM
UK: 12:30 PM
United States: 7:30 AM (ET)
Manchester City vs Liverpool: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: TV3+ HD, V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: Canal+ Foot
Germany: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Top Event
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: JioTV, Star Sports Select HD2, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 2
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: BT Sport 1, BT Sport App, TalkSport Radio UK, BTSport.com
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport Uno
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, sooka, Astro Go
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Norway: V Sport Premier League, V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+, 222 Hub Premier 2
South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App
Spain: DAZN 2, Movistar+, DAZN
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium, V Sport Ultra HD
Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
United Kingdom: TalkSport Radio UK, BT Sport Ultimate, BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 1
United States: Fubo (Free trial), SiriusXM FC, Peacock