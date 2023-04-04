Manchester United will play against Brentford this Wednesday, April 5 in a game valid for the Matchday 25 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
[Watch Manchester United vs Brentford online in the US on Peacock]
During these mid-week days, several games left over from previous Matchdays will be played in what will be a kind of Extra Matchday. One of those games that will take place will be precisely the one that these two teams will play and that promises to be of great interest.
On the one hand there will be Manchester United, who after the defeat against Newcastle seem to have been definitively left out of the fight for the first places in the Premier League, although they are still fighting for the Champions League positions. on the other will be Brentford, who have the dream of qualifying for an international tournament for which they will need points.
Manchester United vs Brentford: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (April 6)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (April 6)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (April 6)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (April 6)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (April 6)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (April 6)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 3:00 AM (April 6)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM (April 6)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Manchester United vs Brentford: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2
Belgium: Play Sports, VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 2
Brazil: GUIGO, ESPN, Star+, NOW NET and Claro
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, See
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: Canal+ Foot
Germany: WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go
Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: Star Sports Select 2, Hotstar VIP, JioTV, Star Sports Select HD2
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: TalkSport Radio UK
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno
Jamaica: csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Malaysia: Sooka, Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App
Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 1
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium
Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: TalkSport Radio UK
USA: Peacock