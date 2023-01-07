Manchester United and Charlton Athletic will clash off at Old Trafford in the Quarter-Finals of the 2022-23 Carabao Cup. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US and Canada.

This will be their 38th overall meeting. Manchester United have celebrated on 26 occasions so far. Charlton Athletic have only won four times in head-to-head clashes to this day, and seven games ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on February 10, 2007, when the Red Devils won 2-0 in the 2006/2007 Premier League. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the 2022/2023 Carabao Cup.

Manchester United vs Charlton Athletic: Date

The 2022-23 Carabao Cup Quarter-Finals game between Manchester United and Charlton Athletic will be played on Tuesday, January 10, 2022, at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Manchester United vs Charlton Athletic: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US and Canada to watch Manchester United vs Charlton Athletic in Carabao Cup 2022-23

The match to be played between Manchester United and Charlton Athletic in the Quarter-Finals of the Carabao Cup 2022/23, will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States and on DAZN in Canada.