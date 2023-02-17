Monza and Milan will clash off on Saturday at Brianteo in the 23rd round of the 2022-23 Serie A season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Monza and Milan will kick off at Brianteo in Monza on Matchday 23 of the 2022-23 Serie A season on Saturday, February 18, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Italian league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

This will only be their second league meeting. No surprises here as AC Milan have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning their lone clash so far; AC Monza are yet to celebrate a victory two times to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on October 22, 2022, when the game ended in a 4-1 win for the Rossoneri at home at San Siro in Milan. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Serie A season.

Monza vs Milan: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 2:00 PM

Australia: 4:00 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 11:00 PM

Belgium: 6:00 PM

Brazil: 2:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM (ET)

Croatia: 6:00 PM

Denmark: 6:00 PM

Egypt: 7:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Ghana: 5:00 PM

Greece: 7:00 PM

India: 10:30 PM

Indonesia: 1:00 AM (Next day)

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Israel: 7:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Jamaica: 12:00 PMKenya: 8:00 PM

Malaysia: 1:00 AM (Next day)

Mexico: 11:00 AM

Morocco: 6:00 PM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

New Zealand: 6:00 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 6:00 PM

Norway: 6:00 PM

Philippines: 1:00 AM (Next day)

Poland: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 6:00 PM

Singapore: 1:00 AM (Next day)

South Africa: 7:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

Sweden: 6:00 PM

Switzerland: 6:00 3M

UAE: 9:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

United States: 12:00 PM (ET)

Monza vs Milan: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: beIN SPORTS 2, beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports

Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, Star+, ESPN4

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD, Cosmote Sport 2 HD

India: Sports18, Sports18 HD, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia

International: Bet365, Onefootball

Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport 2, BT Sport App

Israel: ONE2

Italy: 214 DAZN Zona, SKY Go Italia, DAZN

Jamaica: ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico

Monaco: beIN Sports 1

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal, Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Norway: VG+

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 1 HD1

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App, SuperSport Football

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones

Sweden: C More Fotball, C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY

United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport 2, BT Sport App

United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), Paramount+