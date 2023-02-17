Monza and Milan will kick off at Brianteo in Monza on Matchday 23 of the 2022-23 Serie A season on Saturday, February 18, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Italian league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.
This will only be their second league meeting. No surprises here as AC Milan have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning their lone clash so far; AC Monza are yet to celebrate a victory two times to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw.
Their most recent game was played on October 22, 2022, when the game ended in a 4-1 win for the Rossoneri at home at San Siro in Milan. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Serie A season.
Monza vs Milan: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 2:00 PM
Australia: 4:00 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 11:00 PM
Belgium: 6:00 PM
Brazil: 2:00 PM
Canada: 12:00 PM (ET)
Croatia: 6:00 PM
Denmark: 6:00 PM
Egypt: 7:00 PM
France: 6:00 PM
Germany: 6:00 PM
Ghana: 5:00 PM
Greece: 7:00 PM
India: 10:30 PM
Indonesia: 1:00 AM (Next day)
Ireland: 5:00 PM
Israel: 7:00 PM
Italy: 6:00 PM
Jamaica: 12:00 PMKenya: 8:00 PM
Malaysia: 1:00 AM (Next day)
Mexico: 11:00 AM
Morocco: 6:00 PM
Netherlands: 6:00 PM
New Zealand: 6:00 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 6:00 PM
Norway: 6:00 PM
Philippines: 1:00 AM (Next day)
Poland: 6:00 PM
Portugal: 5:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 6:00 PM
Singapore: 1:00 AM (Next day)
South Africa: 7:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
Sweden: 6:00 PM
Switzerland: 6:00 3M
UAE: 9:00 PM
UK: 5:00 PM
United States: 12:00 PM (ET)
Monza vs Milan: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: beIN SPORTS 2, beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports
Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, Star+, ESPN4
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD, Cosmote Sport 2 HD
India: Sports18, Sports18 HD, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia
International: Bet365, Onefootball
Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport 2, BT Sport App
Israel: ONE2
Italy: 214 DAZN Zona, SKY Go Italia, DAZN
Jamaica: ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico
Monaco: beIN Sports 1
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal, Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Norway: VG+
Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 1 HD1
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App, SuperSport Football
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones
Sweden: C More Fotball, C More Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY
United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport 2, BT Sport App
United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), Paramount+