Napoli will play against AC Milan this Tuesday, April 18 in what will be the second leg of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
[Watch Napoli vs AC Milan online free in the US on Fubo]
As expected, the first game between these two rivals has been one of the closest. Milan made their home team prevail and won 1-0, a result that of course does not assure them anything for the second leg, but it is still a victory and without conceding goals.
Also against Tottenham they won 1-0 and then with the draw in London they advanced to the quarterfinals. of course they expect to do the same. Napoli know that the difference is only 1 goal, so it is not absolutely impossible to reverse the result. But of course, they must play at their best level looking to reach the semifinals of this tournament for the first time in history.
Napoli vs AC Milan: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (April 19)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (April 19)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (April 19)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (April 19)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (April 19)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (April 19)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 3:00 AM (April 19)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM (April 19)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Napoli vs AC Milan: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: City Sports
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 3
Brazil: HBO Max
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Denmark: TV3 Sport, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: beIN Sports 1, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD
India: JioTV, Sony LIV
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: LiveScore App, BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 2
Israel: 5Plus
Italy: Canale 5, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport 252, Mediaset Infinity, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno
Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: HBO Max
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select
New Zealand: Spark Sport
Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Norway: TV2 Sport, TV 2 Play
Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 1
Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 2
Sweden: C More Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 2, Blue Sport 4
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 2
USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, VIX+, ViX