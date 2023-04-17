Napoli will host AC Milan for the second leg of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Napoli vs AC Milan: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League in your country

Napoli will play against AC Milan this Tuesday, April 18 in what will be the second leg of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

As expected, the first game between these two rivals has been one of the closest. Milan made their home team prevail and won 1-0, a result that of course does not assure them anything for the second leg, but it is still a victory and without conceding goals.

Also against Tottenham they won 1-0 and then with the draw in London they advanced to the quarterfinals. of course they expect to do the same. Napoli know that the difference is only 1 goal, so it is not absolutely impossible to reverse the result. But of course, they must play at their best level looking to reach the semifinals of this tournament for the first time in history.

Napoli vs AC Milan: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (April 19)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (April 19)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (April 19)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (April 19)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (April 19)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (April 19)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 3:00 AM (April 19)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (April 19)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Napoli vs AC Milan: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: City Sports

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 3

Brazil: HBO Max

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: TV3 Sport, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: beIN Sports 1, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD

India: JioTV, Sony LIV

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: LiveScore App, BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 2

Israel: 5Plus

Italy: Canale 5, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport 252, Mediaset Infinity, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: HBO Max

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Norway: TV2 Sport, TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 1

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 2

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 2, Blue Sport 4

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 2

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, VIX+, ViX

