Table leaders Napoli will host second-placed Juventus at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Matchday 18 of the 2022-23 Serie A season on Friday, January 13, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Italian league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For example, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States and on fuboTV Canada in Canada.
This will be their 153rd league meeting. No surprises here as Juventus have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 70 games so far; Napoli have celebrated a victory 34 times to this day, and 48 matches have ended in a draw so far.
Their most recent game was played on January 6, 2022, when the game ended in a 1-1 draw in the previous 2021-22 Serie A season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2022/2023 Serie A season.
Napoli vs Juventus: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 4:45 PM
Australia: 6:45 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 1:45 AM (Next day)
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 4:45 PM
Cameroon: 8:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)
Costa Rica: 1:45 PM
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Ecuador: 2:45 PM
Egypt: 9:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 7:45 PM
India: 1:15 AM (Next day)
Indonesia: 3:45 AM (Next day)
Iran: 11:15 PM
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 2:45 PM
Japan: 4:45 AM (Next day)
Kenya: 10:45 PM
Malaysia: 3:45 AM (Next day)
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Morocco: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 8:45 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 8:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Qatar: 10:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM
Senegal: 7:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 3:45 AM (Next day)
South Africa: 9:45 PM
South Korea: 4:45 AM (Next day)
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
Tanzania: 10:45 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 3:45 PM
Tunisia: 8:45 PM
Uganda: 10:45 PM
UAE: 11:45 PM:
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Napoli vs Juventus: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2
Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports, Play Sports 1
Brazil: ESPN, Star+, GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro
Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark
Ecuador: Star+, ESPN
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
India: JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
International: Bet365
Iran: STARZPLAY
Ireland: BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, BT Sport App
Italy: 214 DAZN Zona, DAZN, SKY Go Italia
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
Japan: DAZN
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now
Korea Republic: SPOTV ON
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia, sooka
Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Norway: VG+
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
Qatar: STARZPLAY
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Senegal: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv App, MáXimo 360
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+
Sweden: Discovery+, C More Sweden, C More Fotball, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 3, Blue Sport 1
Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Trinidad and Tobago: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Tunisia: STARZPLAY
Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, Abu Dhabi Sports 1
United Kingdom: BT Sport 1, BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport Ultimate
United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), Paramount+