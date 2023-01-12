Napoli and Juventus will clash off on Friday at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in the 18th round of the 2022-23 Serie A season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Napoli vs Juventus: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free 2022-2023 Serie A in your country

Table leaders Napoli will host second-placed Juventus at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Matchday 18 of the 2022-23 Serie A season on Friday, January 13, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Italian league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For example, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States and on fuboTV Canada in Canada.

This will be their 153rd league meeting. No surprises here as Juventus have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 70 games so far; Napoli have celebrated a victory 34 times to this day, and 48 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on January 6, 2022, when the game ended in a 1-1 draw in the previous 2021-22 Serie A season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2022/2023 Serie A season.

Napoli vs Juventus: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 1:45 AM (Next day)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Cameroon: 8:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)

Costa Rica: 1:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Ecuador: 2:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 7:45 PM

India: 1:15 AM (Next day)

Indonesia: 3:45 AM (Next day)

Iran: 11:15 PM

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 2:45 PM

Japan: 4:45 AM (Next day)

Kenya: 10:45 PM

Malaysia: 3:45 AM (Next day)

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 8:45 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Qatar: 10:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM

Senegal: 7:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 3:45 AM (Next day)

South Africa: 9:45 PM

South Korea: 4:45 AM (Next day)

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

Tanzania: 10:45 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3:45 PM

Tunisia: 8:45 PM

Uganda: 10:45 PM

UAE: 11:45 PM:

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Napoli vs Juventus: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2

Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports, Play Sports 1

Brazil: ESPN, Star+, GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro

Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark

Ecuador: Star+, ESPN

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

India: JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: Bet365

Iran: STARZPLAY

Ireland: BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, BT Sport App

Italy: 214 DAZN Zona, DAZN, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Japan: DAZN

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now

Korea Republic: SPOTV ON

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia, sooka

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Norway: VG+

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Qatar: STARZPLAY

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Senegal: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv App, MáXimo 360

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+

Sweden: Discovery+, C More Sweden, C More Fotball, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 3, Blue Sport 1

Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Tunisia: STARZPLAY

Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, Abu Dhabi Sports 1

United Kingdom: BT Sport 1, BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport Ultimate

United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), Paramount+