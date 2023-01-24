For the first leg of the 2022/2023 Carabao Cup semifinals, Nottingham Forest will receive Manchester United. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022/2023 Carabao Cup in your country

Nottingham Forest will face Manchester United for the first leg of the 2022/2023 Carabao Cup semifinals. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In Canada you can follow all the action of this game through DAZN.

The second of the semifinals will feature two Premier League teams with very different realities. On the side of Nottingham Forest, their main objective in the semester is to maintain the category, something that they are achieving for the moment. However, this is an unbeatable chance for them to add a drink and they don't want to miss it.

To do this they will have to beat those who for now are the main candidates to win this Carabao Cup. Manchester United have had a notable improvement in recent weeks (despite the defeat against Arsenal 3-2 in the last game of the Premier League), regarding the bad start of the season. Now they will seek to win a title that is so badly needed.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United: Kick-Off Time

Nottingham Forest will play against Manchester United for the 2022/2023 Carabao Cup this Wednesday, January 25 at the City Ground in Nottingham, England.

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (January 26)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (January 26)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Cameroon: 9:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Costa Rica: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (January 26)

Indonesia: 4:00 AM (January 26)

Iran: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 11:00 PM

Italy: 10:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Japan: 5:00 AM (January 26)

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (January 26)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM (January 26)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 11:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Senegal: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (January 26)

South Africa: 10:00 PM

South Korea: 5:00 AM (January 26)

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 11:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM

Tunisia: 9:00 PM

Uganda: 11:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports, beIN Sports 1

Brazil: Star+

Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Canada: DAZN

Costa Rica: Star+, ESPN North

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3+ HD

Ecuador: ESPN, Star+

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA

International: bet365

Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD

Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Football, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, TalkSport Radio UK

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: DAZN

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Japan: DAZN

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Norway: V Sport 1, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sports TV Multiscreen, Sports TV2

Qatar: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Spain: DAZN, DAZN 1, Movistar+

Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN

Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD

Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Football, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Ultra HD, TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra

USA: ESPN+

