Nottingham Forest will face Manchester United for the first leg of the 2022/2023 Carabao Cup semifinals. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In Canada you can follow all the action of this game through DAZN.
The second of the semifinals will feature two Premier League teams with very different realities. On the side of Nottingham Forest, their main objective in the semester is to maintain the category, something that they are achieving for the moment. However, this is an unbeatable chance for them to add a drink and they don't want to miss it.
To do this they will have to beat those who for now are the main candidates to win this Carabao Cup. Manchester United have had a notable improvement in recent weeks (despite the defeat against Arsenal 3-2 in the last game of the Premier League), regarding the bad start of the season. Now they will seek to win a title that is so badly needed.
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United: Kick-Off Time
Nottingham Forest will play against Manchester United for the 2022/2023 Carabao Cup this Wednesday, January 25 at the City Ground in Nottingham, England.
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (January 26)
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (January 26)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Cameroon: 9:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Costa Rica: 2:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Ecuador: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM (January 26)
Indonesia: 4:00 AM (January 26)
Iran: 11:30 PM
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 11:00 PM
Italy: 10:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Japan: 5:00 AM (January 26)
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (January 26)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 AM (January 26)
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Qatar: 11:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Senegal: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (January 26)
South Africa: 10:00 PM
South Korea: 5:00 AM (January 26)
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
Tanzania: 11:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM
Tunisia: 9:00 PM
Uganda: 11:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports, beIN Sports 1
Brazil: Star+
Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Canada: DAZN
Costa Rica: Star+, ESPN North
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3+ HD
Ecuador: ESPN, Star+
Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA
International: bet365
Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD
Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Football, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, TalkSport Radio UK
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: DAZN
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
Japan: DAZN
Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+
Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
Norway: V Sport 1, Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Sports TV Multiscreen, Sports TV2
Qatar: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Spain: DAZN, DAZN 1, Movistar+
Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN
Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD
Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
United Kingdom: Sky Sports Football, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Ultra HD, TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra
USA: ESPN+