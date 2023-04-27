Soccer may be the main focus for players, but it is not the only thing on their minds. Recently, PSG centre back Sergio Ramos revealed his unknown passion, which has surprised everyone.

Sergio Ramos arrived to France to play for Paris Saint-Germain in 2021. He signed with them as a free-agent in a blockbuster move that would improve the team's defense a lot.

After spending his first season injured, Sergio Ramos proved to be a solid player in Christophe Galtier's team. However, he doesn't know if he'll stay at France for one more season as his deal ends in summer.

Spanish defender Sergio Ramos shares his biggest passion besides soccer

Sergio Ramos' future is uncertain. As of today, it seems like PSG is not interested in offering him a contract extension, so he would become a free-agent this summer.

It is clear that soccer is his passion, but not the only one in his life. In an exclusive interview with Bolavip and Crypto.com, Sergio Ramos revealed which are his other interests, with a shocking revelation for his fans.

"I have always loved tennis since I was young," Ramos shared. "But maybe also music, and I'm also passionate for painting." It seems like the centre back is also a big fan of art.

