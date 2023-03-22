Portugal and Liechtenstein square off on Thursday at Estadio Jose Alvalade in Group J of the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream in different parts of the world.

Portugal vs Liechtenstein: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream Euro 2024 Qualifiers in your country

Portugal will welcome Liechtenstein at Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon on Thursday, March 23, 2023, in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Group J Matchday 1 soccer match and how to watch it or live stream in your country.

This will be their eighth overall meeting. No surprises here as Portugal are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on seven occasions so far; Lichtenstein have not won to this day, while the remaining one match ended in a draw.

Their last match was played on August 12, 2009, and it ended in a 3-0 win for the Portuguese in an International Friendly. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash for the first time since then, this time in the qualification stage for the 2024 European Championship.

Portugal vs Liechtenstein: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 1:45 AM (Next day)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)

Denmark: 8:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 7:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 1:15 AM (Next day)

Indonesia: 3:45 AM (Next day)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 2:45 PM

Kenya: 10:45 PM

Malaysia: 3:45 AM (Next day)

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 8:45 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 3:45 AM (Next day)

South Africa: 9:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM :

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 3:45 PM (ET)

Portugal vs Liechtenstein: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD, Sony LIV

Belgium: Eleven Sports 2 Belgium

Brazil: Star+

Canada: DAZN

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

France: L'Equipe Web

Germany: DAZN2, DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now

Greece: Nova Sports 2

India: SONY TEN 1 HD, JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1

Indonesia: K-Vision, MNC Sports

Israel: Sport 2

Italy: Sky Sport Calcio, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

New Zealand: SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport 3 NZ

Nigeria: SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Norway: TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 2, Polsat Box Go

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1, RTP Play, RTP 1

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN

United Kingdom: Viaplay Xtra, Viaplay UK

United States: ViX