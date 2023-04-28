Real Madrid will face Almeria in a game valid for the Matchday 32 of the 2022/2023 La Liga. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Real Madrid will play against Almeria this Saturday, April 29 in what will be the Matchday 32 of the 2022/2023 La Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

After the surprise defeat of Real Madrid against Girona by 4-2, it seemed that everything was decided in La Liga. Barcelona could get a difference of 14 points with only 21 left in contention, a difference that seemed almost impossible to reduce. However, a new surprise took place at Matchday 32.

Rayo Vallecano won 2-1, so the "Cules" could not extend their advantage, which is still 11. Real Madrid no longer have a margin for error: they must win if they still want to have a chance. Their rivals will be Almeria, another team in great need of points since they are only 2 points from the relegation zone.

Real Madrid vs Almeria: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 1:30 PM

Australia: 3:30 AM (April 30)

Bangladesh: 10:30 PM

Belgium: 6:30 PM

Brazil: 1:30 PM

Canada: 12:30 PM

Croatia: 6:30 PM

Denmark: 6:30 PM

Egypt: 6:30 PM

France: 6:30 PM

Germany: 6:30 PM

Ghana: 4:30 PM

Greece: 7:30 PM

India: 10:00 PM

Indonesia: 12:30 AM (April 30)

Ireland: 5:30 PM

Israel: 7:30 PM

Italy: 6:30 PM

Jamaica: 11:30 AM

Kenya: 7:30 PM

Malaysia: 12:30 AM (April 30)

Mexico: 10:30 AM

Morocco: 6:30 PM

Netherlands: 6:30 PM

New Zealand: 5:30 AM (April 30)

Nigeria: 5:30 PM

Norway: 6:30 PM

Philippines: 12:30 AM (April 30)

Poland: 6:30 PM

Portugal: 5:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:30 PM

Serbia: 6:30 PM

Singapore: 12:30 AM (April 30)

South Africa: 6:30 PM

Spain: 6:30 PM

Sweden: 6:30 PM

Switzerland: 6:30 PM

UAE: 8:30 PM

UK: 5:30 PM

United States: 12:30 PM (ET)

Real Madrid vs Almeria: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Optus Sports

Bangladesh: T Sports

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium

Brazil: Star+

Canada: TSN+

Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Greece: Nova Sports Prime

India: Sports18, JioTV, Sports18 HD

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia

International: Bet365

Ireland: LaLigaTV, Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1

Israel: OneSport

Italy: DAZN

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport LaLiga Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Norway: TV2 Sport Premium 2, TV 2 Play

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: beIN Sports Singapore, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga, DStv App

Spain: DAZN, DAZN LaLiga

Sweden: Discovery+, Sportkanalen, C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 6

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK, LaLigaTV

USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN Sports, ESPN+

