Real Madrid will play against Almeria this Saturday, April 29 in what will be the Matchday 32 of the 2022/2023 La Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
After the surprise defeat of Real Madrid against Girona by 4-2, it seemed that everything was decided in La Liga. Barcelona could get a difference of 14 points with only 21 left in contention, a difference that seemed almost impossible to reduce. However, a new surprise took place at Matchday 32.
Rayo Vallecano won 2-1, so the "Cules" could not extend their advantage, which is still 11. Real Madrid no longer have a margin for error: they must win if they still want to have a chance. Their rivals will be Almeria, another team in great need of points since they are only 2 points from the relegation zone.
Real Madrid vs Almeria: Kick-Off Time
Real Madrid vs Almeria: TV Channel and Live Streaming
