Real Madrid will receive Villarreal in a game valid for the Matchday 28 of the 2022/2023 La Liga. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Real Madrid vs Villarreal: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022/2023 La Liga in your country

Real Madrid will play against Villarreal this Saturday, April 8 in what will be the Matchday 28 of the 2022/2023 La Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Real Madrid vs Villarreal online free in the US on Fubo]

After having lost all the 2023 derbies against Barcelona, Real Madrid achieved a crushing 4-0 victory against their archrivals for the Copa del Rey, a result that allowed them to reach the final of that tournament. Acelotti's team will now seek to settle a bit also in La Liga, where for the moment they are somewhat far from the top.

They have a total of 59 points, 12 less than the leaders Barcelona. although it seems an almost impossible difference to cut, the "Merengues" will try. And in this game they have to face Villarreal, a team that has been quite irregular, but is fighting for qualification for the UEFA Champions League. They are 4 points behind Real Sociedad, the last qualified, and they will seek to reach them.

Real Madrid vs Villarreal: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (April 9)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (April 9)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (April 9)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (April 9)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (April 9)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (April 9)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 3:00 AM (April 9)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (April 9)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Real Madrid vs Villarreal: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Optus Sports

Bangladesh: T Sports

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 3 Belgium

Brazil: NOW NET and Claro, GUIGO, ESPN, Star+

Canada: TSN+

Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Greece: Nova Sports 1

India: Sports18, Sports18 HD, JioTV

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia

International: Bet365

Ireland: LaLigaTV

Israel: OneSport

Italy: DAZN

Kenya: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport LaLiga Nigeria, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Norway: TV2 Play, TV2 Sport

Philippines: beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Poland: Channel+ Premium

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

South Africa: SuperSport Laliga, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Spain: Movistar La Liga, Movistar+

Sweden: C More Sweden, C More Football, Discovery+

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 6

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, LaLigaTV

USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Sports

