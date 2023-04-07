As worries build concerning Christophe Galtier, former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has been linked to the position. It has been stated that in order to accept the job, the Parisians must sign a Barcelona's World Cup champion as a successor to Neymar.

After being eliminated from the UEFA Champions League, Paris Saint-Germain now have just the French Ligue 1 to play for this season, and their fans are sick of winning it. Even after losing their past two games, the Red-and-Blues still lead the French league table by six points.

The upper management in Paris wants a change and is reportedly thinking about dismissing Christophe Galtier to make it happen. Mauricio Pochettino handed over the reins at Parc des Princes to the 56-year-old former Nice and Lille coach in the summer of 2022.

However, his star-studded side have struggled for consistency this year and he have failed once again to bring Champions League success to the French city. Thus, even if Galtier were to win the rest of the league games, his job would still be on the line.

Who does Zidane want as Neymar's replacement at PSG?

Zinedine Zidane, who has been unemployed since he was fired as Real Madrid manager in 2021, is expected to resume his managerial career in the next season. According to rumors, he will return to his native France to take over as manager of Paris Saint-Germain, which had been underwhelmed by Christophe Galtier.

Todofichajes report that the Frenchman would take over a troublesome star-studded PSG group that includes Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, and Sergio Ramos, the latter of whom he managed twice while at Real Madrid. Neymar would also be on the roster, although the report speculates that Zidane wants to offload the Brazilian star.

It is expected that if the 31-year-old departs, Zidane would sign a current Barcelona player to take his place. Despite his stellar play for the Blaugrana this season, Ousmane Dembele has failed to sign a new contract, leaving his future in doubt. The 50-year-old manager plans to make a bid for Dembele if he is unable to negotiate fresh terms with La Liga leaders Barcelona before his current deal expires in 2024. His release clause is a paltry €50 million.