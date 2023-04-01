Rio Ave and Benfica will clash off on Sunday at Estadio do Rio Ave in the 26th round of the 2022-23 Primeira Liga season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream in different parts of the world.

Rio Ave and Benfica will face at Estadio do Rio Ave in Caldas de Rio Ave on the Matchday 26 of the 2022-23 Primeira Liga season on Sunday, February 25, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Portuguese league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream in your country.

This will be their 42nd Liga Portugal meeting. Expectedly, Benfica are the firm favorites in head-to-head duels, winning exactly 30 games so far; Rio Ave have celebrated a victory just three times to this day, and the remaining eight matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on October 8, 2022, when the game ended in a 4-2 triumph for the Eagles at home at Estadio da Luz. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Primeira Liga season.

Rio Ave vs Benfica: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 3:00 PM

France: 7:00 PM

Germany: 7:00 PM

Greece: 8:00 PM

Ireland: 6:00 PM

Mexico: 12:00 PM

Poland: 7:00 PM

Portugal: 6:00 PM

Serbia: 7:00 PM

Sweden: 7:00 PM

Switzerland: 7:00 PM

UK: 6:00 PM

United States: 1:00 PM (ET)

Rio Ave vs Benfica: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: GolTV Latinoamerica

France: RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 1

Germany: sportdigital, DAZN, Sport1 Extra

Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD

International: Bet365, GOLTV Play, Onefootball

Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport 4, BT Sport App

Mexico: GolTV Latinoamerica

Poland: Eleven Sports 4 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV+

Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia

Sweden: C More Mix, C More Sweden

Switzerland: RMC Sport 1, DAZN, Sport1 Extra, Blue Sport, sportdigital

United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport 4, BT Sport App

United States: GOLTV, GolTV Espanol