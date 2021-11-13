Spain and Sweden face each other on Sunday at Estadio de La Cartuja for the Group B of the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Check out how to watch the game in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Spain will welcome Sweden at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Sevilla on Sunday, November 14, 2021, at 2:45 PM (ET) in the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Here, you will find everything there is to know about this decisive Group B Matchday 8 soccer match, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream the game in the US.

This will be their 17th overall meeting. No surprises here as Spain are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on six previous occasions so far; Sweden have triumphed four times so far, and a great number of even six matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on September 2, 2021, when Blue and Yellow surprised La Roja with a final result of 2-1 in their first meeting in Group B of the 2022 Qatar Qualifiers at the Friends Arena in Solna. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash for the third time this year, at the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022.

Spain vs Sweden: Match Information

Date: Sunday, November 14, 2021

Time: 2:45 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio De La Cartuja, Sevilla

Spain vs Sweden: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

Spain vs Sweden: Storylines

Spain have been in impressive form in the qualifying group so far. In their last five games, they have four wins and only one loss (WWWLW). Meanwhile, Sweden have been doing slightly worse, winning three times in their last five matches. In addition, they have two losses (LWWLW).

The Furia Roja currently sit on top of the Group B table with 16 points in seven games so far. On the other hand, the Swedes are placed right below them, in second place in Group B with 15 points won after seven matches.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to July 16, 1950, when the Blågult surprised Spain with a final result of 3-1 in the 1950 FIFA World Cup. Thanks to this exciting Matchday 8 clash, we will see which one of the two teams will grant a direct spot at Qatar 2022.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Spain vs Sweden in the U.S.

The 2022 European World Cup Qualifiers Group A Matchday 8 game between Spain and Sweden, to be played on Sunday, at the Estadio De La Cartuja, will be broadcast on TUDN, ESPN 3, UniMas in the United States.

Spain vs Sweden: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of Spain. FanDuel see them as the clear favorites to claim another win in this group and they have given them -270 odds. The away side Sweden, meanwhile, have a whopping +700 odds to cause an upset this weekend, while a tie would result in an equally impressive +360 payout.

FanDuel Spain -270 Tie +360 Sweden +700

* Odds by FanDuel