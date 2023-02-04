Spezia and Napoli will clash off on Sunday at Stadio Alberto Picco in the 21st round of the 2022-23 Serie A season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Spezia vs Napoli: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free 2022-2023 Serie A in your country

Spezia and Napoli will kick off at Stadio Alberto Picco in La Spezia on Matchday 21 of the 2022-23 Serie A season on Sunday, February 5, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Italian league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For example, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States and on fuboTV Canada in Canada.

This will be their sixth league meeting. No surprises here as Napoli have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning three games so far; Spezia have celebrated a victory two times to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on September 10, 2022, when the game ended in a plain 1-0 win for the Partenopi at home. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Serie A season.

Spezia vs Napoli: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 8:30 AM

Australia: 11:30 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 5:30 PM

Belgium: 12:30 PM

Brazil: 8:30 AM

Canada: 6:30 AM (ET)

Croatia: 12:30 PM

Denmark: 12:30 PM

Egypt: 1:30 PM

France: 12:30 PM

Germany: 12:30 PM

Ghana: 12:30 PM

Greece: 1:30 PM

India: 5:00 PM

Indonesia: 7:30 PM

Ireland: 12:30 PM

Israel: 1:30 PM

Italy: 12:30 PM

Jamaica: 6:30 AM

Kenya: 2:30 PM

Malaysia: 7:30 PM

Mexico: 5:30 AM

Morocco: 12:30 PM

Netherlands: 12:30 PM

New Zealand: 12:30 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 12:30 PM

Norway: 12:30 PM

Philippines: 7:30 PM

Poland: 12:30 PM

Portugal: 11:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 2:30 PM

Serbia: 12:30 PM

Singapore: 7:30 PM

South Africa: 1:30 PM

Spain: 12:30 PM

Sweden: 12:30 PM

Switzerland: 12:30 PM

UAE: 3:30 PM

UK: 11:30 PM

United States: 6:30 AM (ET)

Spezia vs Napoli: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: beIN SPORTS 2, Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Brazil: ESPN4, NOW NET e Claro, Star+

Canada: VIVA, fuboTV Canada, TLN

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: Sporty TV, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD

India: JioTV

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, Vidio

International: Onefootball, Bet365

Ireland: BT Sport App, BT Sport 1, BTSport.com

Israel: Sport 3

Italy: DAZN, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport 251, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio

Jamaica: ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Kenya: DStv Now, Sporty TV, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: ESPN2 Mexico, Star+

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Sporty TV

Norway: VG+

Philippines: beIN Sports 1 HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Football, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, Sporty TV, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+

Sweden: Discovery+, C More Sweden, C More Fotball

Switzerland: Blue Sport 3, Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Sports 1, STARZPLAY

United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1

United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), Paramount+