Spezia and Napoli will kick off at Stadio Alberto Picco in La Spezia on Matchday 21 of the 2022-23 Serie A season on Sunday, February 5, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Italian league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For example, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States and on fuboTV Canada in Canada.
This will be their sixth league meeting. No surprises here as Napoli have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning three games so far; Spezia have celebrated a victory two times to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw so far.
Their most recent game was played on September 10, 2022, when the game ended in a plain 1-0 win for the Partenopi at home. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Serie A season.
Spezia vs Napoli: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 8:30 AM
Australia: 11:30 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 5:30 PM
Belgium: 12:30 PM
Brazil: 8:30 AM
Canada: 6:30 AM (ET)
Croatia: 12:30 PM
Denmark: 12:30 PM
Egypt: 1:30 PM
France: 12:30 PM
Germany: 12:30 PM
Ghana: 12:30 PM
Greece: 1:30 PM
India: 5:00 PM
Indonesia: 7:30 PM
Ireland: 12:30 PM
Israel: 1:30 PM
Italy: 12:30 PM
Jamaica: 6:30 AM
Kenya: 2:30 PM
Malaysia: 7:30 PM
Mexico: 5:30 AM
Morocco: 12:30 PM
Netherlands: 12:30 PM
New Zealand: 12:30 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 12:30 PM
Norway: 12:30 PM
Philippines: 7:30 PM
Poland: 12:30 PM
Portugal: 11:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 2:30 PM
Serbia: 12:30 PM
Singapore: 7:30 PM
South Africa: 1:30 PM
Spain: 12:30 PM
Sweden: 12:30 PM
Switzerland: 12:30 PM
UAE: 3:30 PM
UK: 11:30 PM
United States: 6:30 AM (ET)
Spezia vs Napoli: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: beIN SPORTS 2, Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect
Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium
Brazil: ESPN4, NOW NET e Claro, Star+
Canada: VIVA, fuboTV Canada, TLN
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Sport Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: Sporty TV, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD
India: JioTV
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, Vidio
International: Onefootball, Bet365
Ireland: BT Sport App, BT Sport 1, BTSport.com
Israel: Sport 3
Italy: DAZN, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport 251, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio
Jamaica: ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Kenya: DStv Now, Sporty TV, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: ESPN2 Mexico, Star+
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Sporty TV
Norway: VG+
Philippines: beIN Sports 1 HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Football, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, Sporty TV, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+
Sweden: Discovery+, C More Sweden, C More Fotball
Switzerland: Blue Sport 3, Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Sports 1, STARZPLAY
United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1
United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), Paramount+