St. Mirren and Celtic will clash off on Sunday at The SMISA Stadium in the 28th round of the 2022-23 Scottish Premiership season.

St. Mirren vs Celtic: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free 2022-2023 Scottish Premiership in your country

St. Mirren will host Celtic at the SMISA Stadium in Paisley on the Matchday 28 of the 2022-23 Scottish Premiership season on Sunday, March 5, 2023.

This will be their 12th league meeting. No surprises here as Celtic have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning eight games so far; St. Mirren have celebrated a victory only once to this day, and the remaining two matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent league game was played on January 18, 2023, and it ended in a thrilling 4-0 win for the Celts at home at Celtic Park in Glasgow. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Scottish Premiership season.

St. Mirren vs Celtic: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 9:00 AM

Australia: 12:00 AM (Next day)

Brazil: 9:00 AM

Croatia: 1:00 PM

Denmark: 1:00 PM

Greece: 2:00 PM

Ireland: 1:00 PM

Israel: 2:00 PM

Jamaica: 7:00 AM

Mexico: 6:00 AM

New Zealand: 1:00 AM (Next day)

Norway: 1:00 PM

Serbia: 1:00 PM

Sweden: 1:00 PM

UK: 12:00 PM

United States: 7:00 AM (ET)

St. Mirren vs Celtic: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2

Brazil: Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Greece: Cosmote Sport 5 HD

International: Onefootball, Bet365

Ireland: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Football, SKY GO Extra

Israel: 5Plus

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Mexico: Star+

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Norway: V Sport 2, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Polsat Sport Fight

Portugal: Sport TV5, Sport TV Multiscreen

Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

United Kingdom: Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Main Event

United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), CBS Sports Network