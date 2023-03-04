St. Mirren will host Celtic at the SMISA Stadium in Paisley on the Matchday 28 of the 2022-23 Scottish Premiership season on Sunday, March 5, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Scottish league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.
This will be their 12th league meeting. No surprises here as Celtic have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning eight games so far; St. Mirren have celebrated a victory only once to this day, and the remaining two matches have ended in a draw.
Their most recent league game was played on January 18, 2023, and it ended in a thrilling 4-0 win for the Celts at home at Celtic Park in Glasgow. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Scottish Premiership season.
St. Mirren vs Celtic: Kick-off Time
St. Mirren vs Celtic: TV Channel and Live Streaming
