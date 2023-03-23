Sweden and Belgium square off on Friday at Friends Arena in Group F of the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Sweden and Belgium will go toe-to-toe at Friends Arena in Stockholm on Friday, March 24, 2023, in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Group F Matchday 1 soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

This will be their 16th overall meeting. No surprises here as Belgium are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on nine occasions so far; Sweden have won only four times to this day, while the remaining two matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent match was played on June 22, 2016, and it ended in a plain 1-0 win for Belgium in a UEFA Euro 2016 match. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash for the first time since then, this time in the qualification stage for the 2024 European Championship.

Sweden vs Belgium: Kick-off Time

