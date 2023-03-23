Sweden and Belgium will go toe-to-toe at Friends Arena in Stockholm on Friday, March 24, 2023, in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Group F Matchday 1 soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.
This will be their 16th overall meeting. No surprises here as Belgium are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on nine occasions so far; Sweden have won only four times to this day, while the remaining two matches have ended in a draw.
Their most recent match was played on June 22, 2016, and it ended in a plain 1-0 win for Belgium in a UEFA Euro 2016 match. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash for the first time since then, this time in the qualification stage for the 2024 European Championship.
Sweden vs Belgium: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 4:45 PM
Australia: 6:45 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 1:45 AM (Next day)
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 4:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)
Denmark: 8:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 7:45 PM
India: 1:15 AM (Next day)
Indonesia: 3:45 AM (Next day)
Israel: 9:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 2:45 PM
Kenya: 10:45 PM
Malaysia: 3:45 AM (Next day)
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 8:45 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 8:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 3:45 AM (Next day)
South Africa: 9:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 3:45 PM (ET)
Sweden vs Belgium: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD, Sony LIV
Belgium: La Une, Sporza
Brazil: GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN, Star+
Canada: DAZN
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV2 Sport Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark
France: L'Equipe, Molotov, Free, L'Equipe Web
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Greece: Nova Sports 6
India: SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV, JioTV
Indonesia: K-Vision, MNC Sports
International: UEFA.tv
Israel: Sport 2
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Malaysia: Astro Supersport 4, sooka, Astro Go
New Zealand: SKY Go NZ
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Norway: TV6 Sweden, TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium
Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 2
Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen
Serbia Arena Sport 3P, Sportklub 10
South Africa: SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv App
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, TV6 Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN
United Kingdom: Viaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 2
United States: Fubo (free trial), Fox Sports 1, FOX Sports App, VIX+, Foxsports.com