Pumas UNAM visit Tigres UANL on Matchday 6 of Liga MX Clausura 2023. Read here to check out when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

In a very long awaited clash, Tigres UANL and Pumas UNAM face off in Matchday 6 of Liga MX Clausura 2023. Here you will find all the information about the game including date, time and TV Channel to watch or live stream free in the US.

[Watch Tigres UANL vs Pumas UNAM online free on FuboTV]

After two consecutive ties, Tigres UANL got back on track thanks to a 1-0 win on the road against Cruz Azul. So far, they are in third-place of the standings with eleven points just behind Pachuca and Monterrey. However, there's a lot of uncertainty around the club, because new coach Diego Cocca might leave them to take Mexico's national team.

Last week, Pumas UNAM had another win on their pockets at home facing Atlas. Unfortunately, they let victory slip away in the last minutes. Nevertheless, even with all the doubts around new coach Rafael Puente Jr, they have responded well. Eight points in five matches and Top-5 team of the table. The problem is that Pumas only have one point on the road.

When will Tigres UANL vs Pumas UNAM be played?

Tigres UANL will host Pumas UNAM as part of Matchday 6 in Liga MX Clausura 2023 on Saturday, February 11 at 8:05 PM (ET). The game will be played at Estadio Universitario in Nuevo Leon.

Tigres UANL vs Pumas UNAM: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:05 PM

CT: 7:05 PM

MT: 6:05 PM

PT: 5:05 PM

How to watch Tigres UANL vs Pumas UNAM in the US

Tigres UANL meet Pumas UNAM in Matchday 6 of Liga MX Clausura 2023. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. Other options if you don't want to miss the match in the United States are TUDN USA, Univision, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App and VIX+.