Torino will welcome Napoli at Stadio Olimpico di Torino in Turin on Matchday 27 of the 2022-23 Serie A season on Sunday, March 19, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Italian league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream in your country.
This will be their 138th league meeting. No surprises here as Napoli have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 50 games so far; Torino have celebrated a victory 32 times to this day, and 55 matches have ended in a draw so far.
Their most recent game was played on October 1, 2022, and it ended in a 3-1 win for the Partenopei at home at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Serie A season.
Torino vs Napoli: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 11:00 AM
Australia: 1:00 AM (Next day)
Belgium: 3:00 PM
Brazil: 11:00 AM
Canada: 9:00 AM (ET)
Croatia: 3:00 PM
Denmark: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 4:00 PM
France: 3:00 PM
Germany: 3:00 PM
Ghana: 2:00 PM
Greece: 4:00 PM
India: 7:30 PM
Indonesia: 10:00 PM
Ireland: 2:00 PM
Israel: 4:00 PM
Italy: 3:00 PM
Jamaica: 9:00 AM
Kenya: 5:00 PM
Malaysia: 10:00 PM
Mexico: 8:00 AM
Morocco: 3:00 PM
Netherlands: 3:00 PM
New Zealand: 3:00 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 3:00 PM
Norway: 3:00 PM
Philippines: 10:00 PM
Poland: 3:00 PM
Portugal: 2:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 5:00 PM
Serbia: 3:00 PM
Singapore: 10:00 PM
South Africa: 4:00 PM
Spain: 3:00 PM
Sweden: 3:00 PM
Switzerland: 3:00 PM
UAE: 6:00 PM
UK: 2:00 PM
United States: 10:00 AM (ET)
Torino vs Napoli: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect
Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: ESPN4, NOW NET e Claro, Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: Free, beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: StarTimes App, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, Sporty TV
Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD
India: JioTV
Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio
International: Bet365
Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 2
Italy: SKY Go Italia, 214 DAZN Zona, DAZN
Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Kenya: DStv Now, StarTimes App, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Sporty TV
Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka
Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: DStv Now, StarTimes App, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv Football, Sporty TV
Norway: VG+
Philippines: beIN Sports 1 HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Football, Sporty TV, StarTimes App, SuperSport Football, MáXimo 360, DStv App
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+
Sweden: C More Sweden, C More Live HD
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 10
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, Abu Dhabi Sports 1
United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 2
United States: Paramount+