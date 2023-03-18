Torino and Napoli will clash off on Sunday at Stadio Olimpico di Torino in the 27th round of the 2022-23 Serie A season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream in different parts of the world.

Torino vs Napoli: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream 2022-2023 Serie A in your country

Torino will welcome Napoli at Stadio Olimpico di Torino in Turin on Matchday 27 of the 2022-23 Serie A season on Sunday, March 19, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Italian league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream in your country.

This will be their 138th league meeting. No surprises here as Napoli have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 50 games so far; Torino have celebrated a victory 32 times to this day, and 55 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on October 1, 2022, and it ended in a 3-1 win for the Partenopei at home at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Serie A season.

Torino vs Napoli: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 11:00 AM

Australia: 1:00 AM (Next day)

Belgium: 3:00 PM

Brazil: 11:00 AM

Canada: 9:00 AM (ET)

Croatia: 3:00 PM

Denmark: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 4:00 PM

France: 3:00 PM

Germany: 3:00 PM

Ghana: 2:00 PM

Greece: 4:00 PM

India: 7:30 PM

Indonesia: 10:00 PM

Ireland: 2:00 PM

Israel: 4:00 PM

Italy: 3:00 PM

Jamaica: 9:00 AM

Kenya: 5:00 PM

Malaysia: 10:00 PM

Mexico: 8:00 AM

Morocco: 3:00 PM

Netherlands: 3:00 PM

New Zealand: 3:00 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 3:00 PM

Norway: 3:00 PM

Philippines: 10:00 PM

Poland: 3:00 PM

Portugal: 2:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 5:00 PM

Serbia: 3:00 PM

Singapore: 10:00 PM

South Africa: 4:00 PM

Spain: 3:00 PM

Sweden: 3:00 PM

Switzerland: 3:00 PM

UAE: 6:00 PM

UK: 2:00 PM

United States: 10:00 AM (ET)

Torino vs Napoli: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect

Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: ESPN4, NOW NET e Claro, Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: Free, beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: StarTimes App, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, Sporty TV

Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD

India: JioTV

Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio

International: Bet365

Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 2

Italy: SKY Go Italia, 214 DAZN Zona, DAZN

Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Kenya: DStv Now, StarTimes App, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Sporty TV

Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka

Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: DStv Now, StarTimes App, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv Football, Sporty TV

Norway: VG+

Philippines: beIN Sports 1 HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Football, Sporty TV, StarTimes App, SuperSport Football, MáXimo 360, DStv App

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+

Sweden: C More Sweden, C More Live HD

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 10

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, Abu Dhabi Sports 1

United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 2

United States: Paramount+