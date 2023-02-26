Vitesse and Ajax meet in the 2022-2023 Eredivise. This game will take place at GelreDome in Arnhem. The home team knows that this game will be hard to win.. Here is all the detailed information about this Eredivise game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
Vitesse want to climb more spots in the Eredivise standings, so far they are in the 13th spot of the table, very close to the relegation zone with a record of 5-8-9.
Ajax have won the most recent four games against Excelsior, Cambuur, RKC Walkwijk and against Sparta Rotterdam.
Vitesse vs Ajax: Kick-Off Time
Vitesse and Ajax play for the 2022-2023 Eredivise on Sunday, February 26 at GelreDome in Arnhem.
Argentina: 10:30 AM
Australia: 12:30 AM February 27
Belgium: 2:30 PM
Brazil: 10:30 AM
Canada: 8:30 AM
Croatia: 2:30 PM
Denmark: 2:30 PM
Egypt: 3:30 PM
France: 2:30 PM
Germany: 2:30 PM
Ghana: 1:30 PM
India: 7:30 PM
Indonesia: 9:30 AM
Iran: 5:30 PM
Ireland: 1:30 PM
Israel: 3:30 PM
Italy: 2:30 PM
Jamaica: 8:30 PM
Kenya: 4:30 PM
Malaysia: 9:30 PM
Mexico: 7:30 PM
Morocco: 2:30 PM
Netherlands: 2:30 PM
New Zealand: 2:30 AM February 27
Norway: 2:30 PM
Poland: 2:30 PM
Portugal: 1:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 4:30 PM
Serbia: 2:30 PM
South Africa: 3:30 PM
Spain: 2:30 PM
Sweden: 2:30 PM
Switzerland: 2:30 PM
UAE: 5:30 PM
UK: 1:30 PM
United States: 8:30 AM
Vitesse vs Ajax: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Belgium: Play Sports 2, Play Sports
Brazil: Star+, GUIGO, ESPN, NOW NET e Claro
Canada: fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer
Croatia: Sportklub 1 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Germany: sportdigital, Sport1 Extra, DAZN
Ghana: ESPN Africa, DStv Now
Israel: Sport 4
Italy: Mola TV
Kenya: DStv Now, ESPN Africa
Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro Supersport 4, sooka
Mexico: ESPN3 Mexico, Star+
Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN Extra, ESPN
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Nigeria: ESPN Africa
Norway: Viaplay Norway
Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Extra
Portugal: Sport TV4, Sport TV Multiscreen
Serbia: SportKlub 1 Serbia
Singapore: 111 mio Sports 1
South Africa: ESPN Africa
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Sport1 Extra, sportdigital, DAZN
United Kingdom: Mola TV
United States: ESPN+