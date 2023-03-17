Al-Nassr will face Abha in what will be the Matchday 21 of the 2022/2023 Saudi Pro League (SPL). Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free.

The fight for the first place in the Saudi Pro League is more interesting than ever. Three teams fight for first place with very little difference from each other. One of them is Cristiano Ronaldo's team, Al Nassar, who with 46 points have 1 less than the leaders Al Ittihad (the third is Al-Shabab with 43 points, but one less game).

Of course, they want to take the lead and for that they will have to beat Abha, a team that is going through a very bad streak since they have four consecutive defeats. The bad results have brought them closer to the lower zone of the standings, remaining only 6 points from the relegation position. It is clear that they need to get points.

When will Al-Nassr vs Abha be played?

The game for the Matchday 21 of the 2022/2023 Saudi Pro League (SPL) between Al-Nassr and Abha will be played at the Marsool Park this Saturday, March 18 at 1:30 PM (ET).

Al-Nassr vs Abha: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:30 PM

CT: 12:30 PM

MT: 11:30 AM

PT: 10:30 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Al-Nassr vs Abha

This Matchday 21 game of the 2022/2023 Saudi Pro League (SPL) between Al-Nassr and Abha will be broadcast all over the world (except Saudi Arabia) on YouTube, Shahid.

