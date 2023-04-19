Angers take on PSG at Stade Raymond-Kopa in Angers for the 2022-2023 Ligue 1. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Angers and PSG meet in the 2022-2023 Ligue 1. This game will take place at Stade Raymond-Kopa in Angers. The visitors are enjoying a winning streak. Here is all the detailed information about this Ligue 1 game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Angers vs PSG online free in the US on Fubo]

Angers are in the bottom spot of the Ligue 1 standings with a losing record of 3-5-23, they are destined to be relegated to the second division. During a recent game they lost to Clermont Food 1-2 on the road.

PSG have 72 points in the first spot of the table, while Marseille are in the second spot with 64 points. In the last two matchweeks, PSG won against Nice 2-0 and against Lens 3-1.

When will Angers vs PSG be played?

Angers and PSG play for the 2022-2023 Ligue 1 on Friday, April 21 at Stade Raymond-Kopa in Angers. The home team wants the visitors to suffer to win this game.

Angers vs PSG: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Angers vs PSG in the US

This game for the 2022-2023 Ligue 1, Angers and PSG at the Stade Raymond-Kopa in Angers on Friday, April 21, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.