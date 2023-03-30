Argentina and Venezuela face each other at Estadio George Capwell in Group A of the Campeonato Sudamericano U-17. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

Watch Argentina U17 vs Venezuela U17 online free in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina and Venezuela will clash at Estadio George Capwell in Guayaquil in the South American U-17 Championship. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream free this Group B Matchday 1 U-17 soccer game in the US.

This will be their seventh overall meeting. Interestingly, Argentina are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in two direct duels to this day, while Venezuela have celebrated a triumph in one match so far. Three games have ended in a draw.

Their last meeting took place on February 25, 2017, and it ended in a 1-1 win for Venezuela at home. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again in the South American U-17 Championship.

When will Argentina U17 vs Venezuela U17 be played?

The South American U-17 Championship Group B Matchday 1 game between Argentina and Venezuela will be played on Friday, March 31, 2023, at Estadio George Capwell in Guayaquil.

Argentina U17 vs Venezuela U17: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Argentina U17 vs Venezuela U17

The match to be played between Argentina and Venezuela in the Campeonato Sudamericano Sub-17 will be broadcast in the United States.