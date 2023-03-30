Argentina and Venezuela will clash at Estadio George Capwell in Guayaquil in the South American U-17 Championship. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream free this Group B Matchday 1 U-17 soccer game in the US.
[Watch Argentina vs Venezuela online free in the US exclusively on FuboTV]
This will be their seventh overall meeting. Interestingly, Argentina are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in two direct duels to this day, while Venezuela have celebrated a triumph in one match so far. Three games have ended in a draw.
Their last meeting took place on February 25, 2017, and it ended in a 1-1 win for Venezuela at home. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again in the South American U-17 Championship.
When will Argentina U17 vs Venezuela U17 be played?
The South American U-17 Championship Group B Matchday 1 game between Argentina and Venezuela will be played on Friday, March 31, 2023, at Estadio George Capwell in Guayaquil.
Argentina U17 vs Venezuela U17: Time by State in the US
ET: 8:00 PM
CT: 7:00 PM
MT: 6:00 PM
PT: 5:00 PM
How to watch Argentina U17 vs Venezuela U17
The match to be played between Argentina and Venezuela in the Campeonato Sudamericano Sub-17 will be broadcast on Fubo (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States.