Chivas take on Necaxa at Estadio AKRON in Zapopan for the 2023 Liga MX Clausura Tournament. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Chivas and Necaxa meet in the 2023 Liga MX Clausura Tournament. This game will take place at Estadio AKRON in Zapopan. The home team tied one game recently, but before that they lost two. Here is all the detailed information about this Liga MX game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Chivas vs Necaxa online free in the US on Fubo]

Chivas finally snapped out of a losing streak with a recent draw against Atlas 3-3, but prior to that draw they lost to Puebla 0-1 and America 4-2.

Necaxa are in the 13th spot of the 2023 Clausura standings but in the last three weeks they have drawn two games and won one against Mazatlan 1-0 on the road.

When will Chivas vs Necaxa be played?

Chivas and Necaxa play for the 2023 Liga MX Clausura Tournament on Saturday, April 8 at Estadio AKRON in Zapopan. The visitors are having a good time but the home team doesn't want to give in easily.

Chivas vs Necaxa: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Chivas vs Necaxa in the US

This game for the 2023 Liga MX Clausura Tournament, Chivas and Necaxa at the Estadio AKRON in Zapopan on Saturday, April 8, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, VIX+, UNIVERSO, TUDN USA, Telemundo, Univision, SiriusXM FC.