Monterrey take on Santos Laguna at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe for the 2023 Liga MX Clausura Tournament. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Monterrey and Santos Laguna meet in the 2023 Liga MX Clausura Tournament. This game will take place at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe. The home team is the standings leader and does not want to lose that spot. Here is all the detailed information about this Liga MX game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Monterrey lost a recent game against America 2-1, that was the only loss in the last five games for them, but Monterrey won four games against FC Juarez, Pachuca, Tigres UANL, and Tijuana.

Santos Laguna are in a bad position of standings at the 12th spot with a record of 4-4-6, that keeps them from the playoffs, and the worst thing is that they have only one victory in the last five games against Tijuana 3 -2.

When will Monterrey vs Santos Laguna be played?

Monterrey and Santos Laguna play for the 2023 Liga MX Clausura Tournament on Sunday, April 16 at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe. The home team wants to rebuild another winning streak.

Monterrey vs Santos Laguna: Time by state in the US

ET: 9:10 PM

CT: 8:10 PM

MT: 7:10 PM

PT: 6:10 PM

How to watch Monterrey vs Santos Laguna in the US

This game for the 2023 Liga MX Clausura Tournament, Monterrey and Santos Laguna at the Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe on Sunday, April 16, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2, FOX Deportes.