Senegal take on DR Congo at 1956 Stadium in Annaba for the 2022 African Nations Championship. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Senegal and DR Congo meet in the 2022 African Nations Championship. This game will take place at 1956 Stadium in Annaba. Both teams know they must win this game to secure their spot in the next phase. Here is all the detailed information about this African Nations Championship game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game live in the US on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

Senegal lost a recent game against Uganda 0-1, that loss was unexpected after they won against Ivory coast 1-0, but in the game against Uganda things got complicated after VAR removed a Senegal goal at the 26th minute.

DR Congo are in the third spot in Group B, they have two draws for a total of 2 points, while Senegal have 3 points. DR Congo need to win this game to steal the second spot in the standings.

Senegal vs DR Congo: Date

Senegal and DR Congo play for the 2022 African Nations Championship on Sunday, January 22 at 1956 Stadium in Annaba. This game is likely to be highly defensive from the start.

Senegal vs DR Congo: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Senegal vs DR Congo at the 2022 African Nations Championship

This game for the 2022 African Nations Championship, Senegal and DR Congo at the 1956 Stadium in Annaba on Sunday, January 22, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is beIN SPORTS CONNECT.