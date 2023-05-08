Trinidad and Tobago will face United States for the Matchday 2 of the 2023 Concacaf Beach Soccer Championship group stage. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Trinidad and Tobago will play against United States in what will be the Matchday 2 of the 2023 Concacaf Beach Soccer Championship group stage. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The debut of the American team could not have been more auspicious. They were big favorites to win their game corresponding to Matchday 1 and they did it in a great way, beating Dominican Republic by a wide margin 11-1, which undoubtedly gives them a great advantage for what is to come.

Of course, now they will seek to secure the leadership of the group with another good victory and for this they will have to beat Trinidad and Tobago, who had a difficult debut against Panama, a game they lost 2-1 and now they want to go in search of recovery.

When will Trinidad and Tobago vs United States be played?

The game for the Matchday 2 of the 2023 Concacaf Beach Soccer Championship group stage between Trinidad and Tobago and United States at the Malcolm Park Beach Soccer Facility, Nassau will take place this Tuesday, May 9 at 1:30 PM (ET).

Trinidad and Tobago vs United States: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:30 PM

CT: 12:30 PM

MT: 11:30 AM

PT: 10:30 AM

How to watch Trinidad and Tobago vs United States

This game for the Matchday 2 of the 2023 Concacaf Beach Soccer Championship group stage between Trinidad and Tobago and United States can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Fox Soccer Plus.

